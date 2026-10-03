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Ruto mourns 17 pilgrims killed in Salama road accident

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read
President William Ruto

President William Ruto has sent condolences to the families of 17 pilgrims who died in a road accident at Salama along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway in Makueni County.

The victims were pilgrims from St. Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church, Mikindani Parish, who were travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for the National Prayer Day.

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In a message, Ruto conveyed his sympathies to the families, friends, parishioners and the larger Catholic community.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 17 pilgrims from St. Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church, Mikindani Parish, in a road accident at Salama while travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for the National Prayer Day,” Ruto said.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families, friends, parishioners and the entire Catholic community. We stand with them in this difficult moment and pray that God grants them strength, comfort and peace,” he added.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday and involved a lorry that reportedly lost control after its brakes failed and rammed into several vehicles, including a 14-seater matatu carrying the pilgrims.

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