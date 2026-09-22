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Government steps up El Nino rains preparedness, says DP Kindiki

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

The Government has stepped up preparedness and response measures as rains begin across the country, urging the public to remain calm and follow guidance from authorities.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki who chaired a multi-agency preparedness meeting in Karen, Nairobi said government is coordinating efforts to mitigate the potential impact of the expected El Niño rains in collaboration with County Governments, development partners and humanitarian organisations.

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“The signs are clear, the rains have started,” said Kindiki. “The public need not worry or panic. Instead, the public must heed to instructions from security, disaster management personnel and other authorities.”

The meeting brought together key government agencies and partners including Kenya Meteorological Services Authority (KMSA) to strengthen coordination, preparedness and response measures.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

KMSA affirmed that it will continue providing timely, science-based weather and climate information, forecasts, advisories and early warnings to support preparedness, early action and informed decision-making at national, county and community levels.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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