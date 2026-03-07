NOCK calls for more support to ADAK despite being off WADA watch list

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya NOCK has called for support from the government towards the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) in its fight against doping in sports in the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, NOCK 1st Deputy President Barnaba Korir hailed ADAK on the recent announcement from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the removal of Kenya from its watch list.

He, however, called for greater collaboration from the government and all stakeholders to enhance ADAK’s capacity, which will go a long way toward seeing Kenya removed from category A of countries under scrutiny due to the high number of doping cases.

Korir, however, warned against the ADAK resting on its laurels owing to the high number of Kenyan athletes competing in international events.

Early this week, WADA declared Kenya off the non-compliance watch list after last year’s audit, which confirmed it has met and implemented the minimum requirements in the fight against doping.