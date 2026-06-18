FootballSports

Ruto pledges Arsenal visit to Kenya

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
3 Min Read

President William Ruto has formally invited Arsenal Football Club to visit Kenya,after the English premier league side lifted their first league trophy in two decades setting off a series of celebrations by its supporters in the world including Kenya.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Ruto said he was taken aback by the scale of the celebrations that erupted in the Kenyan capital when Arsenal were confirmed as champions at the end of May.

Thousands of fans, many draped in the club’s red and white colours, poured into the streets, waved flags, and danced through the night after Mikel Arteta’s side held off Manchester City to end their long wait for the title.

Ruto described the outpouring as a shock, noting that Arsenal had finally closed the gap on their rivals and sparked an enormous celebration in Nairobi.

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An avid and outspoken Gunners supporter, Ruto said he had now sent a formal invitation to the club, expressing hope that a visit could take place sometime next year. He pointed to the depth of Arsenal’s Kenyan fan base as a key reason for extending the offer.

The invitation comes at a fitting moment for Kenyan football infrastructure. The 60,000-seat Talanta Stadium at Jamhuri Grounds, long mentioned as a possible venue for marquee international friendlies, is reportedly nearing completion, with Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya saying construction has reached 91 percent and the facility is expected to be ready within weeks.

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Arsenal have been floated as one of the clubs that could feature when the stadium is officially unveiled, although no fixture or date has been confirmed.

A visit would put Kenya in the same company as other African nations that have hosted Premier League royalty in recent years. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham have all played exhibition matches in South Africa, while Everton previously visited Tanzania for a similar fixture.

For Ruto personally, the stakes feel symbolic as well as sporting. He has made little secret of his hope to watch Arsenal play in person at Talanta Stadium while still in office, a moment that would fuse his personal fandom with a flagship piece of his sports-infrastructure legacy.

Whether the Gunners take up the offer next year remains to be seen, but for now, Nairobi’s Arsenal faithful have something fresh to celebrate: the possibility their heroes might bring the trophy home to them.

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