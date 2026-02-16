Parliament invites public input on 2026 Budget Policy Statement, debt strategy

The national assembly has invited Kenyans and key stakeholders to submit memoranda on the 2026 Budget Policy Statement and the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy for the 2026/27 to 2028/29 financial years.

In a public notice issued by the Clerk of the National Assembly on February 14, 2026, the move is in line with Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution, which requires Parliament to facilitate public participation in its legislative and oversight work.

Members of the public and stakeholders have been asked to submit their views to the Budget and Appropriations Committee on the Budget Policy Statement, and to the Public Debt and Privatization Committee on the debt strategy.

According to the notice, memoranda should clearly state the name and contact details of the individual or organisation making the submission.

Submissions may be hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk at the Main Parliament Buildings or sent by email, and must be received by 5.00 pm on Monday, February 23, 2026.

The two documents were tabled in the House on February 11, 2026 by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning and subsequently referred to relevant committees for consideration and reporting.

The Budget Policy Statement outlines the broad strategic priorities and policy direction that will guide both national and county governments in preparing their budgets for the 2026/27 financial year and the medium term while the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy for the 2026/27 to 2028/29 period sets out the government’s borrowing framework, with a focus on managing risks and minimizing the cost of public debt.