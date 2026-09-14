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NCIC rallies stakeholders to safeguard peace ahead of 2027 polls

Prudence Wanza and Florence Oyasi
By Prudence Wanza and Florence Oyasi
3 Min Read
NCIC Chairperson Bishop Dr Kepha Omae

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is calling for early measures to prevent election-related conflict as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election.

NCIC Chairperson Bishop Dr. Kepha Omae says the 2027 polls present an opportunity for the country to demonstrate that peace is critical to a functioning democracy.

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“The 2027 General Election gives us an opportunity to demonstrate that peace is a critical enabler of democracy. We must choose prevention over reaction and national unity over political expediency. Let us sustain peace before, during and long after the elections,” said Dr. Omae.

Omae also urged political leaders and their supporters to avoid rhetoric that could divide communities during campaigns, calling for political competition to focus on policies and ideas.

“Criticize policies, not communities. Challenge ideas, not identities. Let every campaign season be a contest of vision, not a contest of division,” said Dr. Omae.

Omae spoke in Nairobi on Monday as NCIC brought together national stakeholders for the two-day Amani Conference to assess and strengthen measures for peaceful elections.

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His sentiments were echoed by Police Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli, who called for collaboration among stakeholders to ensure a peaceful election.

“Security starts with you. A peaceful election cannot be secured by security agencies alone; it requires citizens to work with security actors and take responsibility for the information they consume and share,” said Masengeli.

On his part, Registrar of the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) John Cox urged Kenyans to uphold the rule of law, saying political competition should not undermine the country’s unity.

“Together, we can change course from a dangerous and destructive path and choose instead the path of the rule of law, cooperation, responsibility and peace. Elections will come and go, but Kenya will remain,” said Cox.

National Parties Liaison Committee Chairman Evans Misati said enforcement alone cannot guarantee peaceful elections, calling for preventive measures to address tensions before they escalate into conflict.

“Sanctions only respond after damage has been done. What we need are preventive standards that build peace in our minds long before conflict arises,” said Misati.

World Vision East Africa Regional Leader Lilian Dodzo called on stakeholders to protect young people from being drawn into political competition, saying their future extends beyond any single election.

“A country can repeat an election, but a child cannot repeat their childhood. Young people must never be reduced to instruments of political competition. Their future is bigger than any election,” said Dodzo.

The Amani Conference is being held under the theme “One People, One Nation, One Destiny.”

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