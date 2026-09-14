RugbySports

Menengai Oilers stun Strathmore Leos to win Christie 7s as KCB seal overall circuit crown

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
3 Min Read

 

Menengai Oilers were crowned Christie 7s champions on Sunday, beating Strathmore Leos in a final that few had predicted at the start of the weekend, capping a tournament defined by shock results at the RFUEA Grounds.
The two sides had booked their place in the showpiece match by knocking out the circuit’s traditional heavyweights in Saturday’s semi-finals.
Strathmore Leos struck first, edging out KCB 19-12 in a tense last-four clash. The students held their composure at the crucial moments to deny the Bankers, who had travelled to the tournament chasing both the Christie 7s title and the overall SportPesa National Sevens Circuit crown, a spot in the final.
Menengai Oilers matched that result blow for blow, seeing off Kabras Sugar in an equally stunning last-four upset. Kabras needed a title run to keep their circuit hopes alive heading into the weekend, but the Oilers’ disciplined performance ended that bid and sent shockwaves through the tournament.
With both form sides out of the way, Sunday’s final belonged to the outsiders. Menengai Oilers got the better of Strathmore Leos to lift the Christie 7s trophy, rounding off a weekend in which the script was rewritten twice over by two sides who had entered the tournament with little expectation attached to their names.
While the final provided the headline act, the third-place play-off carried its own significance. KCB and Kabras Sugar, both eliminated in the semis, met in a tight contest that could not be separated inside normal time and went to extra time to find a winner.
It was a moment of individual brilliance from George Oroo that eventually broke the deadlock, his effort proving the difference as KCB claimed third place at the Christie 7s. The result did more than settle bragging rights on the day; it also confirmed KCB as overall champions of the 2026 SportPesa National Sevens Circuit, a consolation of the highest order after their semi-final exit. Kabras Sugar had to settle for fourth.
In the men’s Division 2 category, Zetech Orks emerged champions, edging out Stallion Rugby 10-28 to seal their promotion push on the circuit’s second tier.
In the ladies’ competition, defending champions Mwamba RFC saw off a spirited challenge from Kenya Harlequins Ladies to retain their title, underlining their continued dominance in the women’s game.
The weekend also marked the end of an era, with a long-serving Kabras Sugar and Kenya Sevens international halfback, Brian Tanga, confirming his retirement from the sport, closing the book on a distinguished career on the circuit.
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