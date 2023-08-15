Supreme Court to rule on Finance Act on 28th Aug

The fate of the Finance Act 2023 will be known on the 28th of this month when the Supreme Court is expected to give directions in a case in which Okiya Omtatah is challenging its implementation.

The Seven Judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome has since ordered Omtatah to serve National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndungu and ten others with the notice of appeal.

In a release by the Supreme Court, the Deputy Registrar Bernard Kasavuli said the case will be mentioned virtually two weeks from now.

The Busia Senator is challenging an order by the court of appeal that gave the green light for the implementation of the 2023 Finance Act that among others introduced the housing levy and increased VAT to 16% on petroleum products.