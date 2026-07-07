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Saba Saba Day: IG Kanja conducts security assessment in Nairobi, Kiambu

Security assessment follows deployment of officers, checkpoints across Nairobi on Saba Saba Day.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja on Tuesday conducted a security assessment in parts of Nairobi and Kiambu counties following the commemoration of Saba Saba Day, which was marked by heightened security measures as police prepared for possible protests.

Kanja inspected Muthurwa in Nairobi County and Githurai 45 in Kiambu County, accompanied by Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli and other senior police officers.

The assessment comes after the National Police Service (NPS) intensified security measures across Nairobi, deploying officers and mounting checkpoints on key roads to monitor movement and maintain public order.

On Tuesday morning, police mounted a roadblock at the 87 Junction along Waiyaki Way, while commuters using Jogoo Road were forced to alight at City Stadium Roundabout and walk towards the Central Business District (CBD).

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There was also minimal movement of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) along Thika Road as police maintained a visible presence in several parts of the city.

However, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said the restricted access to the CBD was a security measure to control entry into the area.

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“We decided to do that so we can control access. Our intention is not to harm or block people from coming into the CBD. It is a safety win for the business community,” he said.

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