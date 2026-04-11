Insults at funerals go against culture-Kindiki

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said that disrespectful remarks, political fights at funerals go against cultural traditions.

“Insults and selfish political fights at funerals constitute a grave violation of culture and tradition, and is offensive to the bereaved family,” said DP Kindiki.

DP Kindiki was reacting to remarks made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Ol Kalou during the funeral service of the area Member of Parliament David Kiaraho.

Other leaders led by a section of Governor have condemned the former DP for ‘disrespecting and lecturing’ the Head of State William Ruto.

The Governors who included Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir) Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Abdi Guyo (Isiolo), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) and Mahmood Mohamed (Marsabit) accused Gachagua of belittling the office of the President by ‘lecturing’ him in front of the public.

Speaking in Buuri constituency in Meru county during burial of COG CEO Mary Mwiti’s mother, they asked Gachagua to exercise political ‘tolerance and maturity’ despite his political differences with President Ruto.

Governor Waiguru said Mt. Kenya region will continue to rally behind President Ruto’s re-election.

Waiguru said the region will not leave President Ruto’s government for the opposition because it has no clear agenda for the people.

“We will stay inside government and will not leave to go to opposition, like his predecessors Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto should be allowed to complete his two terms,” she said.