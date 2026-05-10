FootballSports

Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo named SportPesa League Coach of the Month,

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

APS Bomet head coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo has been named the Sportpesa Football Kenya Federation Premier League  Coach of the Month for April,

The former Kenyan international defender has overseen a remarkable turnaround at APS Bomet, guiding the team through a challenging stretch of the season with resilience and consistency.

His recognition comes during a deeply personal time, following the loss of his wife earlier this year.

Receiving the award on Mother’s Day, Pamzo delivered an emotional tribute, dedicating the honor to his late wife, affectionately known as “Mama Denzel,” while acknowledging the support of his family and team.

“Today being Mother’s Day, I want to dedicate this award to my beloved wife, Mama Denzel. She was an inspiration to me and supported me throughout my coaching journey. I miss her, and this award is for her,” said Omollo after receiving his customized trophy and KES 75,000 prize award.

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On the pitch, APS Bomet enjoyed a flawless April, registering a 100 percent win record. The team secured victories over Sofapaka, Ulinzi Stars, and Posta Rangers—Omollo’s former club—keeping clean sheets in all three matches.

Despite the impressive run, the coach struck a measured tone, emphasizing the work still ahead as the team pushes to secure its top-flight status.

“We know there’s still work to do to secure safety, so I’m challenging the boys to keep working hard. There is still a lot of football to play, and anything can happen,” he added.

APS Bomet’s strong momentum has continued beyond April, with the side extending their form to five consecutive wins and an eight-match unbeaten streak. A recent 2-0 away victory over Mathare United has further boosted their survival hopes.

Mara Sugar head coach Francis Xavier finished as the runner-up for the monthly award after also guiding his side to three wins, albeit from one additional fixture.

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