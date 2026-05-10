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Search to save workers trapped in collapsed Kajiado building continues

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in Kajiado County, where four workers are feared trapped under the rubble of a building that collapsed on Saturday, May 9.

The Kenya Red Cross Society said multi-agency teams, supported by sniffer dogs and heavy machinery, are on the ground as efforts continue.

The eight-storey building under construction partially collapsed in the Ole Nairi area in Oloolua, Kajiado North.

Authorities have warned that the remaining section of the building is at risk of further collapse, posing a major challenge to the ongoing rescue operation.

Heavy rains being experienced in the area are also hampering the mission.

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Meanwhile, anxious residents have called for a faster response in the hope of saving those still trapped.

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