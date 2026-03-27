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Stakeholders establish Food Policy Coalition to tackle NCDs

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

By Muraya Kamunde

A multi-agency team on Friday established the Food Policy Coalition Kenya to advance food environment policies addressing the growijg burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

The team comprising of the Kenya Legal and Ethical Network on HIV/AIDS (KELIN), International Institute for Legislative Affairs (IILA), African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC), National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) and Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance of Kenya (NCD Alliance Kenya) said the aim of the Food Policy Coalition Kenya is to provide a coordinated platform for evidence-based advocacy, policy engagement and accountability on food environment reforms.

Acccording to the Ministry of Health, NCDs including Cancer, Diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases account for 43pc of deaths in Kenya and more than 50pc of hospital admissions.

The multi-agency team said that one of the main factors contributing to NCDs is the increased consumption of ultra-processed foods, which typically have high content ir sugar, salt and fats.

“It is concerning that these ultra-processed foods are negatively influencing diatery patterns across the country leading to long-term consequences for the people of Kenya,” the statement read.

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The Food Policy Coalition also called on the Health Ministry and Parliament to prioritize the development, review and adoption of policy measures.

“Timely action will be central to addressing exisiting gaps and protecting populations, particularly children from harmful environments. The Food Policy Coalition Kenya stands ready to work collaboratively with the Government and other stakeholders to support this process.”

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