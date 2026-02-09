Entertainment

Too Early For Birds to pay tribute to Wangari Maathai in new play

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
3 Min Read

Too Early For Birds returns to the stage this April with its ninth edition, ‘Shawry for Trees: The Roots of a Revolutionary’, a theatrical tribute to the life and legacy of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Wangarĩ Maathai.

Running from April 10 to April 12, 2026, the production will feature five performances at Nairobi’s 800-seater Jain Bhavan auditorium, marking another milestone for the acclaimed storytelling collective.

The new edition centres on Maathai’s extraordinary journey as an environmentalist, academic, politician and activist whose work reshaped Kenya’s civic and ecological landscape.

Drawing from her triumphs, controversies and defining moments, alongside chance encounters and twists of fate, the production seeks to humanise one of the country’s most revered figures while celebrating her enduring influence.

Fifteen years after her passing, the show offers audiences a chance to encounter her story anew, framed through art as a form of practice and resistance, much as biology was for Maathai herself.

Rooted in Kenya’s oral traditions, the production uses orature and contemporary performance to connect historical memory with present-day concerns.

Afro-house artist Idd Aziz releases new single “Fatuma”
Chipukeezy to host Ethic, Sadia Said, Jaymo Ule Msee as show relaunches on KBC
Kenya International Theatre to announce ambassador for 2023
Justin Timberlake says he has lyme disease

Many members of the creative team come from communities shaped by the grassroots movements Maathai helped inspire, including the women who planted trees and challenged authoritarian rule.

Their approach, described as “digging to the roots of history,” blends rigorous research with imaginative storytelling and what the team calls a touch of ancestral magic.

‘Shawry for Trees’ is written by Abigail Arunga, Wacuka Mũngai and Ras Mengesha, edited by Ndinda Kioko, and produced by Sheba Hirst, with marketing led by Mũtwĩri Njagĩ.

It builds on the legacy of Too Early For Birds, which, since 2017, has reinterpreted Kenyan history for new generations, selling out more than 90 per cent of its performances. The play troupe made waves in 2024, with their production of Tom Mboya, which explored his life and legacy.

As with previous editions, this production aims not only to “entertain but to preserve cultural heritage and inspire reflection on the values that continue to shape the nation”.

Blinky Bill, Karun become members of the Recording Academy 2025
Sarova hotels host dinner to strengthen India-Kenya ties
Njerae releases first project since UMG signing
Rema makes history as first African artist on Rolling Stone Cover
Husband of late Nigerian gospel singer sentenced to death
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article MTV Shuga Mashariki to premiere globally on February 11
Next Article Waiguru breaks ground on modern maternity wing to boost maternal care in Mwea
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Rule of law must prevail, change only feasible if you step in, Ndaba Mandela tells leaders, youth
Africa County News
Waiguru breaks ground on modern maternity wing to boost maternal care in Mwea
County News Health
MTV Shuga Mashariki to premiere globally on February 11
Entertainment
Bad Bunny celebrates Puerto Rico in joyous Super Bowl halftime show
Entertainment

You May also Like

Entertainment

Odumodublvck discusses new single, mixtape and collaborating with Wale

Entertainment

How to prepare for long-distance travel according to a doctor

Entertainment

Why you should join a book club in 2024

CelebrityEntertainment

Lizzo responds to weight-shaming and sexual assault suit

Show More