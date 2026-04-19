Security agencies to sustain crackdown on criminal networks – Murkomen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a strong warning to political leaders suspected of inciting violence through the recruitment of goons.

The CS announced that the government will intensify a nationwide crackdown and take decisive action against individuals and networks linked to insecurity in the country.

Speaking in Karen while accompanying President William Ruto at an Africa Gospel Church (AGC) service, Murkomen emphasized that Kenya remains largely secure despite isolated incidents of political violence and organized crime.

“This city is safe, and the country is safe. In fact, our country is safer than ever from border challenges with our neighbors to issues of banditry to issues of robberies and all that,” he said, reflecting on the national security outlook.

He identified goonism as the primary internal threat to national stability, attributing it to deliberate actions by certain political figures.

“The only challenge we still face, and the greatest threat to our national security, is not from the slums of this republic or from young people; it comes from leaders who consciously plan every day how to recruit goons and guns to terrorize the people of Kenya,” he stated.

Murkomen confirmed that security agencies have already arrested hundreds of suspects in recent operations targeting violent groups. He highlighted Kitale as a significant hotspot, where over 200 individuals were apprehended, along with more than 100 arrests made in the capital.

According to the CS, these operations represent the beginning of a sustained enforcement strategy aimed at dismantling criminal networks.

“This crackdown will continue, and security forces have been instructed to ensure that our nation becomes safe,” he announced.

He reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward violence, warning that any leaders found culpable will face the full force of the law. The crackdown is being carried out across urban centers and other affected regions, with security agencies under strict instructions to maintain operational pressure.

Murkomen credited recent improvements in national security to sustained investments in the sector under the current administration.

“Under President William Ruto’s administration, we have made positive strides due to investments in the security sector, equipment modernization, and recruitment of officers. This has given us greater impetus. The president has made significant investments in the security sector,” he said.

Murkomen also linked the crackdown to electoral preparedness, assuring Kenyans of a secure environment ahead of the next general election.

“As we prepare for the next election, I want to assure the people of Kenya to be ready, register yourself, get your ID, get your voters card. It will be a safe election because we will provide the necessary security that will protect the people of Kenya,” he stated.