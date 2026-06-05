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Trump cancels 250th anniversary concert after artists pull out

"We don't want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep." - Trump

AFP
By AFP
2 Min Read
Work continues on an arena for the UFC fight that Trump will host as part of the 250th anniversary of the United States (Brendan SMIALOWSKI)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a mass rally in Washington on June 24 to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, saying he’d cancelled planned concerts after several artists pulled out.

“In celebration of our Country’s 250 Year History, we will be bringing you, LIVE, the Greatest Rally, EVER! It will be special at every level — A Rally to end all Rallies!” Trump said on his Truth Social network.

“We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep; we’ve told them all to stay home,” added the 79-year-old Republican.

“All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!”

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Trump said these would include Lee Greenwood, the singer of “God Bless the USA,” a staple of his political rallies.

The rally would also feature US military bands and choruses, “all of your favorite Hits, PLUS a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as President DONALD J. TRUMP!”

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Trump had previously suggested holding a rally for his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement, but he did not mention that in his announcement on Thursday.

The Republican billionaire has tried to stamp his mark on America’s 250th birthday, most notably by staging a mixed martial arts fight in a specially constructed arena on the White House lawn on June 14, his 80th birthday.

But the celebrations have become increasingly troubled.

Shortly after they were announced as performers in a Washington concert series around the July 4 holiday, multiple musical acts backed out, with some citing the event’s politicisation.

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