Public Figures

Senator Methu claims recent intense by-election campaign led to weight loss

“Every crown comes at a price. 12 kilos down.” - Methu

Michelle Thairu
By Michelle Thairu
1 Min Read

Nyandarua Senator John Muhia Methu has revealed that the intense Ol Kalou campaign significantly affected his physical health, leaving him with noticeable weight loss.

Taking to his socials after the campaign, the senator quipped: “Wachana na one meal a day na kushinda gym, simama kiti”, implying campaign work is a better workout.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Senator Methu is a key figure within the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) and campaigned for the party’s candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho. His hard work during the by-election paid off when the DCP campaign secured a landslide victory, garnering 35,440 votes to win the parliamentary seat.

Sharing a picture of himself on a weighing scale, the senator said he had lost 12 kgs following the campaigns.

“Every crown comes at a price. 12 kilos down.”

Nameless, Wahu champion literacy through ‘Read Along Hour’ time block
Comedian Sammie Kioko hospitalised following protest in Machakos
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Kate Walsh arrives in Kenya for ocean conference
Kate Kamau discusses her vision of Kenya’s future, addresses US backlash
Stars unite for Obama Presidential Center grand opening
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Godzilla vs Kong actress Kaylee Hottle dies in crash at 18
Next Article How China’s AI innovation could inspire elderly care in Kenya
- Advertisement -
Latest News
CDC calls for urgent action as Ebola cases top 2,400 in DR Congo
International News NEWS
Carney to intensify trade talks with Trump, warns all options on table
Business International Business
France passes law banning under-15s from social media
Business International Business
EACC arrests Kangema magistrate, probation officer for bribery
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Music

Taylor Swift fans pay Ksh. 3232 for garbage from outside wedding

Culture

‘Dear Mama’ price reduced following heated debate between author, retailer

EntertainmentTheatre

Drama teacher sets record straight about Mbiruri school play

FilmPublic Figures

New Princess Diana documentary promises her own words

Show More