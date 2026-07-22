Senator Methu claims recent intense by-election campaign led to weight loss

Nyandarua Senator John Muhia Methu has revealed that the intense Ol Kalou campaign significantly affected his physical health, leaving him with noticeable weight loss.

Taking to his socials after the campaign, the senator quipped: “Wachana na one meal a day na kushinda gym, simama kiti”, implying campaign work is a better workout.

Senator Methu is a key figure within the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) and campaigned for the party’s candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho. His hard work during the by-election paid off when the DCP campaign secured a landslide victory, garnering 35,440 votes to win the parliamentary seat.

Sharing a picture of himself on a weighing scale, the senator said he had lost 12 kgs following the campaigns.

“Every crown comes at a price. 12 kilos down.”