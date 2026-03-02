Congolese music stars Koffi Olomidé, Cindy Le Coeur tie the knot

Popular Congolese musician Koffi Olomidé has officially married his longtime personal and professional partner, Cindy Le Cœur, in a private ceremony attended by friends, colleagues and family.

According to Congolese media, the two were wed in a civil ceremony on February 28 before an officer of the civil registry.

The two have appeared professionally in numerous videos together over the years, but only confirmed their private relationship in recent years.

Koffi Olomidé, 70, is one of Africa’s most influential musicians —a singer, songwriter, and bandleader credited with shaping modern Congolese rumba and ndombolo. With a career spanning more than four decades, he has won multiple awards, released numerous hit albums and led the renowned Quartier Latin International orchestra.

Cindy Le Cœur, born Candy Nkunku, is a celebrated singer and performer. She joined Quartier Latin in 2007, quickly becoming its artistic director and a standout voice in Congolese music. Over the years, she has released acclaimed tracks, garnered awards and earned respect as both a solo artist and collaborator.