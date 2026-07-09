Kate Kamau discusses her vision of Kenya’s future, addresses US backlash

Kenyan Actress Catherine Kamau, also known as “Kate Actress,” has shared her vision for a new political era.

In a recent interview, she said that she would someday like to read the headline: “Kenya elects its first woman president; a new era begins”.

Kate Actress discussed her hopes for women in leadership and expressed her desire to witness a historic shift in the country’s governance.

“I hope we live to see it because we are capable.”

Her remarks come at a time when conversations about the future of Kenya’s leadership continue to attract public interest. While the country has never elected a female president, several women have contested for senior positions, reflecting the gradual growth of women’s participation in national politics.

Kate Actress, who is known for her work in the entertainment industry, has often used her platform to advocate for social issues and spark conversations about the future of the country.

In the same interview, she addressed the backlash she received during her 2024 trip to the Tyler Perry studios, which had been at the invitation of the US Embassy.

Kate, who was pictured alongside President Ruto’s entourage, drew backlash at the time as Kenyans accused her of touring the US on the taxpayer’s dime. At the time, she clarified that she funded the trip herself.

“My invitation was courtesy of the US Embassy in Nairobi, and this trip is completely self-funded, just in case you thought my brand was beans,” Kate had said at the time. “Breathe, my beloved, I have only just begun.”

Addressing the same in her recent interview, she said: “I almost got cancelled; I think people don’t understand the nature of the partnership. I was able to learn from my peers in Atlanta; I was surprised that so many people didn’t understand the film industry’s capability and how much we can contribute to the GDP.”

Kate has starred in several award-winning films, including Netflix’s “Disconnect” and “Plan B”.