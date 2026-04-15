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NYOTA mentorship phase ends, 99pc of youth businesses already up and running

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

The first mentorship program targeting the NYOTA Project Business Support beneficiaries was successfully concluded on 8th April 2026 across all 1,450 wards in Kenya.

Over 5,500 mentors and were engaged to support the beneficiaries during the handholding exercise, which included site visits, guided business talks, experience sharing and cross-peer mentorship.

97% of beneficiaries who received the first tranche of start-up capital participated in the mentorship program, demonstrating high entrepreneurial intent among the beneficiaries.

Notably, 99% of the beneficiaries engaged during the mentorship period have already established their businesses, with the remainder still in the process of starting their businesses.

Insights from the mentorship exercise further reveal that 84% of mentees are first-time entrepreneurs with less than 1 year of business experience, underscoring the importance of continued mentorship and business support for the beneficiaries, even after the conclusion of the project.

The second mandatory classroom-based business skills training has been scheduled to commence on 20th April 2026 across the country. The training will address skill gaps identified during mentorship and enhance beneficiaries’ ability to grow their businesses.

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The business skills training will be conducted at the constituency level across the country, and the beneficiaries will receive invitations to the training through the official communication channels. Only beneficiaries who participated in the first mentorship program will be eligible for the second classroom business skills training.

Full attendance and participation in the second business skills training is a mandatory requirement for the beneficiaries to receive the disbursement of the second tranche of the start-up capital of Ksh. 25,000.

 

 

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