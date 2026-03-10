SHA system downtime not a ground for denying patients care, Duale warns

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has warned health facilities against denying patients treatment during Social Health Authority (SHA) system downtime.

Duale said such actions violate Kenyans’ constitutional right to healthcare adding that facilities that turn away patients risk immediate suspension and possible termination of their SHA contracts.

“You have signed a contractual agreement by law with the SHA. If we find that you have denied a Kenyan their basic constitutional right to healthcare, not only will we suspend you from the SHA portal, we will also go further and revoke your license to operate,” said Duale.

The CS issued the warning during a meeting with the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) led by National Chairperson Omboko Milemba to discuss the Public Officers Medical Cover following the transition of 413,577 teachers to SHA.

Duale announced the appointment of 425 Senior Officers within SHA, with 367 deployed to counties to provide on-the-ground support and assist teachers facing challenges at health facilities.

A dedicated 24-hour focal person has also been assigned to handle urgent issues under the Mwalimu Medical Cover.

He added that 47 County Joint Committees, chaired by TSC County Directors and including SHA managers and union representatives, will meet quarterly to resolve operational issues and improve coordination.

SHA has also activated a 24-hour toll-free hotline (0800 720 601) and short code (147) for emergencies and administrative support with a nationwide education campaign set up to help teachers understand their benefits, access the patient portal, and navigate the scheme.