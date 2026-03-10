County News

Nairobi: Two arrested, over 600 bhang rolls seized in Kware drug crackdown

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Two suspects have been arrested and over 600 rolls of bhang seized in a drug crackdown led by NACADA in Kware, Embakasi, Nairobi County.

The operation, conducted on Tuesday afternoon, followed complaints from members of the public about a suspected drug distributor operating near Tuimani Kindergarten School adjacent to a Kenya Assemblies of God (KAG) church.

Locals had raised concerns over increased drug activity, warning that the suspected peddler’s proximity to the school posed a serious risk to children and young people.

Acting on the information, NACADA led a multi-agency team to raid a shop and a nearby residential house allegedly used as a base for the illegal trade.

During the operation, officers found two suspects inside the premises actively preparing and rolling plant material believed to be bhang.

“A search of the premises led to the recovery of 680 rolls of bhang along with additional plant materials suspected to be narcotic substances that were ready for further processing and sale,” said NACADA in a statement.

The suspects were arrested and taken to Kware Police Station, where they remain in custody as investigations continue.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa commended members of the public for providing critical intelligence and reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to dismantling drug networks.

“Our determination to ensure that communities remain safe from drug lords and their associates continues in earnest. NACADA will do whatever it takes to bring them down and protect our communities. We are particularly concerned when such activities occur near learning institutions because our goal is to promote a society where children and the youth can grow and thrive in a drug-free environment,” said Omerikwa.

He emphasised that community cooperation remains a key pillar in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse, urging residents to continue reporting suspicious activities to authorities.

