Ruto urges youth to reject political exploitation

President William Ruto has urged the youth to resist being used as political tools, noting that they deserve real opportunities rather than being manipulated by politicians.

Speaking during the Digital Hubs and Jobs Summit in Bondo, Siaya County, the President said young people have long been perceived as part of the problem, yet they remain the country’s greatest resource for driving development.

“For a very long time, the young people of our nation have been used as political tools, as goons, as bloggers, and as supporters for politicians. The young people of our nation deserve better,” he said.

The President outlined a series of interventions the government has undertaken to create youth employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, including the expansion of digital and ICT hubs to equip youth with skills for the creative economy.

He noted that the labor export program has seen at least 5,040 youth working abroad, while affordable housing projects, including markets, hostels, and residential units, have provided job opportunities for thousands of young people.

Ruto challenged the youth to be part of the solution to the nation’s challenges, saying they hold immense potential to transform the country.

“The young people of our nation have been seen and perceived as part of the problem, yet the young people of our nation are the biggest part of the solution for the challenges facing our nation,” he stated.

Ruto said these interventions are designed to ensure that youth empowerment is not just rhetoric but tangible action.

“We have intentional mechanisms to ensure that the young people of Kenya are employed,” he stated.