SHOFCO launches TAMBUA, a music skills development & mentorship program

The next generation of music stars in Kenya is set to benefit from a talent platform dubbed TAMBUA.

The platform which was Saturday launched by the community advocacy organization, Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) is a skills discovery and development targeting untapped talent among the youth in different urban communities in Kenya, starting with Kibera.

“Talent is universal but opportunities are not. Tambua is creating unique opportunities for the youth and giving them a chance to succeed,” says Kennedy Odede, CEO of SHOFCO.

Speaking during the launch of the platform, Odede said that there was an overwhelming response to a call sent out in August 2023 for artists based in Kibera to register for the event.

“During the showcase held at the SHOFCO School for Girls Auditorium, we saw 25 acts representing the entire spectrum of music, from singers and rappers to MCs, DJs and dancers and even paint artists.”

Each of the artists was allocated 3 minutes for a performance before a jury consisting of respected music industry professionals. They were evaluated on musical quality, songwriting, authenticity, style, confidence, stage presence, and their ability to connect with the audience.

The top three outstanding acts were then promised career-changing opportunities including being mentored by some of the most successful music producers in the country. The mentors include Grammy-nominated group Jabali Afrika, internationally renowned rapper Octopizzo, who grew up in the area where SHOFCO is located, and Tabu Osusa, Executive Director & Founder Ketebul Music.

The winners will be guided on shaping their musical identity, writing and production, video direction and building a sustainable brand.

The event also featured influential personalities who shared their experiences with the young artists and offered professional and personal insights on career, determination, discipline and success.

The special guests for the event were Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba, John Andrews, General Manager, Universal Music Kenya, the iconic motor rally driver Patrick Njiru, Jahmby “Fyah Mummah” Koikai, broadcaster and MC, and Raphael Obonyo, convener of the Youth Congress and singer, actor and broadcaster Anto Neosoul.