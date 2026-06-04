AU calls for stronger coordination, sustainable financing amid growing continental challenges

The African Union has underscored the need for stronger coordination, resilience, and sustainable financing to address the continent’s growing development and security challenges.

Speaking at the opening session of the 52nd Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC), the African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf highlighted the Committee’s critical role in advancing the Union’s agenda and laying the groundwork for the forthcoming Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (MYCM) between the AU, Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Regional Mechanisms (RMs), to be held in Egypt later this month.

He noted that ongoing crises, geopolitical tensions, and economic pressures continue to impact Africa’s development and security priorities, underscoring the need for greater coordination and more effective collective responses.

The Chairperson stressed that strengthening the resilience of the African Union and ensuring sustainable financing for continental priorities remain essential to enabling the Union to respond to growing challenges and the expectations of African citizens.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness to support the proposals and guidance of Member States, emphasizing its continued commitment to advancing the Union’s priorities and effectively delivering its mandate.

Further, the Chairperson commended the Permanent Representatives for their sustained engagement in advancing the Union’s priorities and wished for the Committee for every success in its work.