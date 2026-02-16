Toxic Lyrikali, Zaituni named artists to watch in 2026

Kenyan rapper Toxic Lyrikali, alongside singer and songwriter Zaituni, are among the artists to watch in 2026, according to data released by streaming service Spotify.

The two make an appearance in The NXT playlist alongside African artists such as Zaylevelten, Ghana’s Mellissa and South Africa’s Babble Hume.

The list is based on streaming data that indicates strong but lasting growth over time, with export ability.

In the case of Toxic Lyrikali, his popularity at home is easy to identify. Recently, this has been supported by his rise through the YouTube charts following his collaboration with Mejja in the song “Manifest”, which premiered at number 4 and currently sits at the top of the chart.

According to data, the rapper has recorded an extraordinary 1,493% year-on-year growth, marking one of the most significant rises across the continent.

His viral hit “Backbencher” has travelled far beyond Kenya’s borders, gaining traction in Tanzania, Nigeria, the UK and the US.

“The numbers reflect more than a fleeting moment, they point to a renewed appetite for Kenyan Hip-Hop, driven by sharp lyricism and a confident, contemporary sound,” says the report of his growth.

Zaituni’s ascent tells a different, but equally compelling story. Her rise, anchored in the Afro R&B genre, has been steady.

Tracks like “Tamu” and “Tick Tock” have resonated with audiences in Kenya, the US, Tanzania, the UK and Denmark.

“Rather than exploding overnight, Zaituni’s music is quietly building cross-border loyalty, reflecting a listener base that connects deeply and returns consistently,” says the report of Zaituni.

Their inclusion on Spotify’s NXT playlist recognises artists who have moved beyond early buzz and are now defined by sustained growth.

According to Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, the playlist captures the moment “when an artist is no longer emerging on potential, but on connection.”

“What we’re seeing across Africa is that growth doesn’t happen overnight; it builds. Listeners are discovering artists early, returning to them, and carrying their music across borders in very real ways. The NXT playlist exists to recognise that moment of momentum, when an artist is no longer emerging on potential, but on connection.”