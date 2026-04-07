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Suspected child trafficker posing as NIS officer arrested, minor rescued

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

Detectives in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, have arrested a 56-year-old man suspected to be a child trafficker and rescued a 10-year-old boy.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers responded to reports of an unfamiliar man spotted at Nyamira Village in the company of a young boy.

Upon arrival, the detectives found the suspect, identified as Gilbert Nyabuto, with the minor.

Investigations indicate that the suspect allegedly posed as a “Deputy Commissioner” attached to the National Intelligence Service and presented an identification document bearing the rank and a service number.

However, a search of his backpack uncovered a cache of suspicious items, including academic documents belonging to different individuals and blank fake Kenya Defence Forces calling letters, raising further concerns about his activities.

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When questioned, Nyabuto claimed he was assisting the child to secure accommodation.

Both the suspect and the minor were taken to Kiminini Police Station for further processing.

The child was later positively identified by his mother from the Salona area and has since been safely reunited with her.

The suspect remains in custody as detectives continue with investigations to determine the full extent of his activities, including possible charges of impersonation and fraud.

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