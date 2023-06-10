President Ruto to visit Djibuti, attend 14th IGAD summit

President William Ruto will Saturday evening depart the country for a state visit to Djibouti.

Later the President is expected to attend the 14th Ordinary Assembly of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Governments on Monday 12th June 2023.

In a statement, Statehouse Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said during his state visit President Ruto will engage in bilateral talks with his Djibouti counterpart President Ismail Omar aimed at strengthening and deepening existing ties between the two nations.

Hussein said the discussion will cover various areas of mutual interests, including trade relations, collaboration in the field of green energy as well as the pursuit of regional peace and security.

This marks the first IGAD summit since 2019, underlining its importance in promoting regional diplomacy and cooperation.

“The summit will witness deliberations on critical regional matters, with a particular focus on the situation in Sudan, as well as the overall state of peace and security in the region.” Read the statement.