FootballSports

FIFA sacks Chief Operating Officer over Infantino World Cup sell-off criticism

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

FIFA’s chief operating officer, Kevin Lamour, has left the organisation following weeks of public criticism directed at president Gianni Infantino’s now-abandoned plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

FIFA confirmed the working relationship between FIFA and Lamour as chief operating officer ended on August 17, 2026. Staff were informed of the departure in an email from Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom, who said the organisation and Lamour had “agreed to part ways.”

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A letter sent to FIFA vice presidents and council members added that the decision was made “after careful consideration and with great respect for Kevin, both personally and professionally.”

The departure follows a bruising month for Infantino. He had proposed selling stakes in the World Cup to private equity investors in a deal worth roughly $20 billion, but withdrew the plan after a furious backlash from global football officials, including UEFA, which warned of a boycott of all FIFA games and events.

Lamour, 45, had written in July that FIFA staff were “deceived” by Infantino’s lack of openness in planning the sale and “deserve better than contempt and intimidation.” He also called the sell-off plan “the project of one person.” His public statement came hours after Infantino’s senior adviser, Carlos Cordeiro, resigned and urged other senior FIFA staff to speak out.

Lamour had joined FIFA in November 2024, having previously served as deputy general secretary at UEFA, and ranked two layers of management below Infantino.

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At the time of his criticism, Lamour appeared unconcerned about the consequences. “If that means I lose my job, then so be it,” he said. “I will understand and respect that decision. At least I’ll sleep well tonight.”

FIFA did not comment further on the terms of his exit.

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