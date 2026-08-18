FootballRugbySports

FEASSSA: Cardinal Otunga crowned FEASSSA rugby 7s champions

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
1 Min Read

Cardinal Otunga Mosocho have won the 2026 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSSA) Rugby 7s title, finishing top of the standings after an unbeaten campaign in Morogoro, Tanzania.

The Kisii County school won all six of their matches, accumulating 18 points and finishing with a points difference of +104, scoring 145 points while conceding just 41. Their victories included wins over Elerai, Bokoli Boys, Butula, Mbarara High School, Makerere College, and Busoga College.

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The title marks a significant turnaround for Cardinal Otunga, who had lost the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) national final 26-0 to Butula Boys just two weeks earlier. In Tanzania, they beat Butula 17-14 in the pool stages before edging Uganda’s Mbarara High 17-15 the same day.

Cardinal Otunga reached the FEASSSA tournament as Nyanza Region champions and KSSSA national runners-up, having beaten Friends School Anjego 24-0 to claim their first-ever regional title in July.

The battle for second place in the tournament remained undecided, with Butula and Bokoli Boys both able to reach a maximum of 15 points ahead of their head-to-head meeting.

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