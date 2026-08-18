SportsTennis

Williams sisters fall short in doubles reunion at Cincinnati Open

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Serena and Venus Williams lost their first doubles match together since the 2022 US Open, falling 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 to Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns on Monday night at the Cincinnati Open.

The sisters, playing on a wild card, dropped the first set before rallying to force a deciding match tiebreak. Kostyuk and Stearns raced to a 6-0 lead in the breaker, but the Williamses fought back to 9-8 before a double fault from Venus handed their opponents the win.

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The match marked the sisters’ first pairing since their emotional farewell at the 2022 US Open, and their first appearance together at a non-Grand Slam event since the 2016 Italian Open. A planned reunion at Wimbledon this year had been scrapped after Serena withdrew from the doubles draw with a knee injury.

Serena, 44, is in the midst of a comeback season after returning to competitive tennis this summer, having previously partnered with Victoria Mboko at Queen’s Club and Karolína Muchová in Berlin. Venus, 46, also entered Cincinnati on a singles wild card.

Kostyuk and Stearns, both 24 and playing their first tournament as a pair, advance to face third seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Hanyu Guo in the second round.

Despite the loss, both sisters struck a positive tone afterwards. “Eventually we would find our way to each other,” Venus said. Serena added that the result was secondary to the experience of sharing the court again.

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