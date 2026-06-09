Slovak foreign minister arrives in Kenya with aid and investment agenda

The Slovak Republic has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening humanitarian, economic, and development cooperation with Kenya following the arrival of its Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Juraj Blanár, in Nairobi for a three-day working visit.

Mr Blanár, accompanied by a delegation of Slovak government officials and business community members, arrived aboard a Slovak government aircraft at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday evening. Upon arrival, he presided over the ceremonial handover of humanitarian assistance to the Kenya Red Cross Society.

The humanitarian support package is intended to bolster emergency response operations and assist vulnerable communities affected by disasters and climate-related emergencies across the country.

Speaking shortly after his arrival, the Slovak Foreign Minister stated that the assistance reflected Slovakia’s commitment to solidarity, partnership, and practical cooperation with Kenya in times of need.

“To be here with you today in Nairobi is a great honour for me because this is my first visit to this beautiful country and region,” said Mr Blanár.

He added, “I landed together with my delegation from the Slovak government and also with the delegation of the business community because we want to strengthen our cooperation when it comes to our economic ties.”

The Minister noted that Kenya continues to face significant humanitarian challenges caused by climate change and extreme weather events, particularly in northern and northeastern regions where communities remain vulnerable to food insecurity and natural disasters.

He commended the Kenya Red Cross Society for its role in supporting affected communities, describing the humanitarian agency as a respected and reliable partner of the Kenyan government.

“The assistance handed over today consists of medical first aid bags and foldable beds. These items are intended to support emergency response efforts, facilitate immediate first aid in the field, and assist those most affected by the current crisis,” he explained.

Mr Blanár further pledged that Slovakia would continue to work closely with Kenya to deepen bilateral cooperation in development, trade, and humanitarian support.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, who received the Slovak delegation at the airport alongside Slovak Ambassador to Kenya Maroš Mitrík and Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative at the Kenya Embassy in Vienna Valerie Rugene, welcomed the visit as a sign of growing cooperation between the two countries.

Ms Miano thanked the Slovak government for its continued support to Kenya through humanitarian and development programmes, stating that the assistance would strengthen emergency response efforts during disasters such as floods and drought.

“This support will go a long way in helping our country have an efficient response whenever needed,” she said.

She also expressed optimism that the visit would open new opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between Kenyan and Slovak businesses.

Kenya Red Cross officials expressed gratitude for the humanitarian support, noting that the donated supplies would significantly assist emergency teams responding to disasters and health emergencies across the country.

A representative from the Kenya Red Cross Society stated that the support would help volunteers remain operational in emergency scenes for longer periods and improve response capacity during crises.

“These response kits make it possible for the more than 360,000 volunteers to be able to stay in emergency scenes as long as they are needed. From the bottom of our hearts to the Slovakian people, we want to tell you as we say thank you,”

The official also acknowledged Slovakia’s previous support during flood emergencies in parts of Kenya, describing the assistance as timely and impactful to affected families.

“I have been sent by the good beneficiaries of the citizens of Tana River County that your generous donation of food relief in the last tragic flooding event was very useful and came in very timely,” he said.

Mr Blanár’s visit to Kenya runs from 8 to 10 June and is expected to focus on expanding bilateral relations, economic partnerships, and development cooperation.

On Tuesday, the Slovak Foreign Minister is scheduled to officially open the Kenya-Slovakia Business and Development Forum in Nairobi, where investors and business leaders from both countries will explore opportunities for trade and investment partnerships.

The visit will also include engagements focused on cybersecurity cooperation, including the award ceremony for the second edition of Cybergame Kenya.

Mr Blanár is further expected to visit Slovak-supported development initiatives, including RefuSHe Kenya and St Philip Neri School in Joska, Machakos County, where Slovakia has supported programmes in education and community development.

According to the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Nairobi, Slovakia and Kenya have maintained growing diplomatic and development relations over the years. Slovak non-governmental organisations have operated in Kenya since 1996, while Slovakia’s Official Development Assistance programme has supported projects in the country since 2003.

Over the years, Slovakia has invested more than 22 million Euros in development interventions targeting healthcare, agriculture, education, digitalisation, and innovation.

The latest visit is expected to further strengthen the partnership between Nairobi and Bratislava as both countries seek closer cooperation in sustainable development, trade, humanitarian response, and innovation.