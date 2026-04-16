The Ministry of Health has identified 26 counties hardest hit by maternal deaths, as part of efforts to curb the rising numbers.

To address the crisis, the Ministry has directed the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to immediately supply the affected counties with essential drugs used to save pregnant women.

This comes as it emerged that the country is losing over 90 newborns and about 15 women every day during childbirth, with ASAL counties being the most affected.

According to the CS for Health Aden Duale, cases of maternal deaths were worrying with the government keen to issue essential drugs to affected mothers.

He said that the Ministry would be meeting the affected counties so as to formulate the way forward in addressing the cases.

“The Ministry has identified 26 counties that have high burden in maternal deaths and we have directed KEMSA to supply them with the necessary essential drugs,” he said.

Speaking in Naivasha after meeting Health CEC from all the 47 counties, the CS at the same time said that all community health promoters will from next financial year be covered under SHIF.

He termed the promoters as critical in primary health, adding that the Ministry would first digitally register all of them before putting them under the cover.

“From July this year, all community health promoters will be registered under SHIF as part of improving health services in the country,” he said.

On bed capacity, Duale warned health facilities against admitting more patients than their capacity, noting that such facilities would miss out on SHA reimbursement as the practice is illegal.

“We have been informed that there are counties that are doing poorly in SHA registration and the Ministry is ready to roll out a mass campaign in the areas affected,” he said.

On her part, the Director of Health at the Council of Governors (COG) Khatra Ali expressed her concern over the rising cases of maternal deaths across the country in the last two years.

“Every day the country is losing 92 minors and another 15 women during delivery and it’s time we address this while reinstating the Linda Mama programme that was very productive,” she said.

The Chair of the CEC Health Caucus Dr Kelvin Osuri decried the rising number of teenage mothers who were not covered by SHA.

“These minors are not covered under any insurance and their numbers are rising and they should be considered under SHA just like the community health promoters,” he said.