Ssaru, Scar Mkadinali release music video for “Tension”

Kenyan rapper Ssaru, known for her bold lyrics and energetic performances, has teamed up with award-winning rapper Scar Mkadinali to release the official music video for their latest collaboration, “Tension”.

The video premiered on July 3 and has quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans praising its creative styling, vibrant visuals and the chemistry between the two artists.

The music video showcases a unique urban aesthetic, featuring bold fashion, energetic choreography and cinematic scenes that complement the song’s upbeat rhythm.

Within hours of its release, clips from the video began circulating across online platforms, sparking conversations among fans and entertainment lovers.

Speaking about the project, Ssaru said the collaboration was aimed at giving fans a fresh sound and memorable visuals.

“We wanted to create something people would enjoy both musically and visually. Tension represents confidence, energy and good vibes,” she said.