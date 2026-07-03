EntertainmentMusic

Ssaru, Scar Mkadinali release music video for “Tension”

"We wanted to create something people would enjoy both musically and visually." - Ssaru

Michelle Thairu
By Michelle Thairu
1 Min Read

Kenyan rapper Ssaru, known for her bold lyrics and energetic performances, has teamed up with award-winning rapper Scar Mkadinali to release the official music video for their latest collaboration, “Tension”.

The video premiered on July 3 and has quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans praising its creative styling, vibrant visuals and the chemistry between the two artists.

The music video showcases a unique urban aesthetic, featuring bold fashion, energetic choreography and cinematic scenes that complement the song’s upbeat rhythm.

Within hours of its release, clips from the video began circulating across online platforms, sparking conversations among fans and entertainment lovers.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Speaking about the project, Ssaru said the collaboration was aimed at giving fans a fresh sound and memorable visuals.

“We wanted to create something people would enjoy both musically and visually. Tension represents confidence, energy and good vibes,” she said.

Israeli police release Oscar winning filmmaker
KBC signs agreement with Hubei Media Group
Eunice Lema releases new album ‘Wambumya Vaasa’
Actress cut from “Scream “ movie over pro-Palestinian posts
‘Shogun’ wins big at Emmys as Angela Bassett wins her first
New African love reality series ‘Bae Beyond Borders’ to begin streaming
Afrobeat stars perform at Glastonbury
Tequila brand hosts Kalasha afterparty soiree
Omari Hardwick to engage with ‘Chocolate Empire’ cast
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article NPS rejects abduction claims, says police arrests follow the law
Next Article Three traffic officers arrested over alleged extortion of motorists
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Retiring in the village 
OPINIONS
The Taylor Wedding: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wed in New York city
Entertainment Public Figures
PS Kiptoo unveils ’10 to 20′ vision as Kaptagat Cycling Challenge kicks off saturday
Sports
US withdraws troops from Nigeria after Islamic State mission
Africa

You May also Like

Entertainment

Diddy faces six new cases of sexual assault

Entertainment

Kilifi Film and Arts Festival to take place in October

Entertainment

Wikimedia conference to conclude on Saturday

Entertainment

In pictures: Nyashinski, Diamond, Khaligraph Jones shut down Oktobafest

Show More