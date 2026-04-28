Malindi to host women-only ‘Dera and Dance’ weekend

The inaugural ‘Dera and Dance’ event is set for April 30 to May 3 at the Mwembe Resort in Kilifi County.

The theme for the event is “love and romance” with organisers describing it as a “women-only coastal experience designed as a premium cultural retreat combining dance, music, conversation, leisure, and connection.”

In a statement seen by KBC Digital, Wanjiru Mbiyu, founder of Ginga Bella and creator of the Dera and Dance concept, said it was a celebration of femininity.

“Dera and Dance was born out of a simple conviction that when women come together to move, to dress beautifully, and to be in their bodies without apology, they remember something powerful about themselves,” said Ms Mbiyu. “The dera is more than a garment; it’s an invitation to soften, to flow, to feel feminine and free. And dance is how we let that feeling speak. This weekender is our offering, a space where women can return to themselves through rhythm, sisterhood, and joy.”

Commenting on the partnership with Malindi Afro Latin, Community Host, Jean Githinji said it felt “natural.”

“Malindi Afro Latin has always been about creating spaces where people can express themselves through movement and culture, and there’s something deeply special about a space curated entirely for women,” she said. “Bringing Dera & Dance to Mwembe Resort, on this coast, in this season, feels like the right kind of gathering. Women need places like this where the space holds you, the music moves you, and the company reminds you that you are not alone in any of it.”

The weekend event will feature a range of curated activities, including a movie night, sunset dhow experience, happy hour, makeup and henna moments, guided love and romance conversations, Ginga and Kishuri workshops, live performance, poolside relaxation, and open dance experiences.

Tickets are available for both residential packages and non-resident individual experiences.