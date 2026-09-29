More

The case of Chairman Lee Man-hee raised before the UNHCR

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

CAP Freedom of Conscience has raised the case for the founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus Chairman Lee Man-hee at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR).

The organisation said the 95-year old a veteran of the Korean War has been detained on non-violent charges and is in pretrial detention at the Seoul Detention Center in the Republic of Korea.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

During the oral statement delivered during the general debate under Item 3 of the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council on September 18, 2026 and which is devoted to the promotion and protection of all human rights, CAP Freedom of Conscience expressed serious concern regarding what it said appeared to be a politically driven and discriminatory investigation targeting a religious minority, as well as the conditions of detention.

Despite his fixed residence and the absence of any flight risk, the organisation Chairman Lee was held in cells without air conditioning during Seoul’s most severe heatwave, raising grave concerns for the health of a 95-year-old detainee.

The statement recalls that such treatment runs counter to the Republic of Korea’s international obligations: Article 9 of the ICCPR requires detention to be necessary and proportionate; Article 10 guarantees humane treatment; the Nelson Mandela Rules entitle detainees to healthcare equivalent to that available in the community; the Tokyo Rules make pretrial detention a measure of last resort; and Article 18 protects freedom of religion or belief — a right CAP Freedom of Conscience considers disregarded in this case.

CAP Freedom of Conscience has urged the Council to call on the Republic of Korea to honour its treaty obligations by offering alternatives to detention, allowing an independent medical assessment, and ensuring a fair and impartial trial.

What is love bombing and why is it a red flag?
Njoroge Kibugu claims maiden  PGK Equator Tour Win at Sigona
Debate showdown between Trump and Harris set for September
Gachagua impeachment hearing postponed to May 7
Multigate expands its regulatory approval into Kenya
7 reasons Global Forex Markets are suddenly obsessed with Kenyan shilling
It’s all systems go for 3rd Sirikwa Classic Cross Country in Lobo
39 suspects in court over Shakahola massacre
Burkina Faso junta leader pardons 21 soldiers for 2015 failed coup
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article KAA finalises rehabilitation works at Manda Airstrip
- Advertisement -
Latest News
KAA finalises rehabilitation works at Manda Airstrip
Business Local Business
OpenAI scraps rollout of new model over safety concerns
Business International Business
Ruto: Lamu refinery groundbreaking to proceed as planned
Local News
Dr Mutiso murder case: Lawyers withdraw from representing Mbithe, two children
Local News

You May also Like

More

Sonko:Congestina Achieng will be back in competitive boxing soon

County NewsMore

Waiguru launches digital livestock registration, targets 80,000 cattle in vaccination drive

More

Nairobi Water Queens’ Ochieng Named Coach For March

More

Sustainable Beauty: Garnier embraces green practices to appeal to consumers

Show More