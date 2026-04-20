Developers urged to hire certified  engineers to prevent disasters

Developers have been urged to engage licensed professionals in their projects amid a surge of building collapses across the country attributed to substandard work.

The Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) Chief Executive Officer Margaret Ogai said the board has adopted a whole-of-government approach, working closely with the National Construction Authority (NCA) and the Board of Architects and Quantity Surveyors to curb the growing menace of unqualified individuals masquerading as engineers.

She called on developers to strictly engage engineers licensed by EBK, revealing that investigations are ongoing into cases where unqualified individuals supervised construction projects that later collapsed, resulting in loss of lives.

“Developers are cutting corners by failing to engage licensed engineers. These are the cases we are currently investigating. I urge all developers to ensure they work with competent and certified professionals,” she said.

She added, “There is a perception that hiring an engineer is expensive, but in reality, it saves you significant losses. Imagine investing in a Sh100 million building only for it to collapse, causing fatalities and leading to lengthy court battles.”