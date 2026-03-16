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DPP appeals acquittal of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed a Notice of Appeal on a High Court decision that acquitted George Natembeya, the Governor of Trans Nzoia County, in a case related to the alleged unlawful acquisition of public funds and conflict of interest.

The Appeal follows a judgment delivered on 4th of March 2026 by Justice Bahati Mwamuye, which barred the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from investigating, recommending prosecution, or initiating criminal proceedings against the county boss.

The court also awarded the Governor General damages amounting to Ksh 2.5 million, plus interest at court rates from the date of judgment until payment in full.

The DPP had charged the Governor with unlawful acquisition of public property worth Ksh 3,252,568.

The charges stem from payments made by the County Government of Trans Nzoia to companies that conducted business with the county.

It is alleged that between the 1st of January 2023 and 30th April 2025, Governor Natembeya unlawfully acquired the funds through transactions involving Lyma Agro Science Limited, Maira Stores, and Easterly Winds Limited in circumstances that constituted a conflict of interest.

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Further, the governor was charged with two counts of conflict of interest contrary to Section 42(3) as read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

The Prosecution had earlier told the court that Natembeya allegedly acquired an indirect pecuniary interest of KSh 1,127,900 from Mercy Chelangat, the Director of Lyma Agro Science Limited and proprietor of Maira Stores, both of which had business dealings with the county government.

He is further accused of acquiring an indirect pecuniary interest of KSh 2,124,668 from Emmanuel Wafula Masungo, the beneficial owner of Easterly Winds Limited, another company that conducted business with the County Government of Trans Nzoia.

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