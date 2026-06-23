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Students in Mandera East to benefit from 1,050 new desks, chairs

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read

Students in 11 secondary schools in Mandera East are set to benefit from 1,050 new desks and chairs distributed to improve learning conditions and create a more conducive classroom environment.

Speaking during the launch, Mandera East MP Hussein Weytan said the initiative is being implemented through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) as part of efforts to strengthen education infrastructure across the constituency.

Weytan said quality learning begins with a conducive environment, noting that students spend long hours in school and require appropriate furniture to support comfort and effective learning.

He said the desks and chairs were deliberately designed using non-metallic materials to address challenges posed by Mandera’s harsh climatic conditions, where temperatures often rise above 40 degrees Celsius.

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According to the MP, metallic furniture has in the past made classrooms uncomfortable due to excessive heat, prompting the adoption of alternative materials that enhance learners’ comfort and safety.

The distribution programme is part of a wider education support initiative targeting 22 secondary schools across Mandera East.

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The first phase has benefited 11 schools spread across the constituency’s three sub-counties, while the remaining schools are expected to receive furniture in the next phase.

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