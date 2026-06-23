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Man arrested for posing as EACC investigator to extort Ksh2M bribe

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

A man has been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for allegedly posing as one of its investigators and demanding a bribe from a member of the public.

In a statement on Monday, EACC said the suspect, identified as Felix Manyaga Mogaka, falsely presented himself as a Commission investigator and contacted a director of a company contracted by the Narok County Government.

According to the Commission, Mogaka claimed that the company was under investigation for corruption and later arranged a meeting with the director at a hotel, where he allegedly demanded Ksh2 million to stop further action against the firm.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged with EACC, prompting the Commission to mount an operation that led to Mogaka’s arrest on Monday, June 22, while allegedly receiving Ksh200,000, part of the demanded bribe.

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The suspect is currently being processed at the Integrity Centre pending the conclusion of investigations.

The antigraft agency cautioned members of the public against falling prey to fraudsters posing as its officers, noting that official summonses are issued in writing and require individuals to appear at EACC offices.

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EACC further noted that its officers do not conduct official meetings in hotels or solicit payments to influence investigations.

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