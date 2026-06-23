Kenya confirms elite squad for Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala headlines Team Kenya that is set to feature in this year’s Commonwealth Games scheduled from 23 July to 2 August in Glasgow, Scotland.

Omanyala, who won the Commonwealth 100m title in Birmingham 2022, returns determined to defend his crown. Meanwhile, 800m women’s world champion Lillian Odira aims to build on her world championship success with another major title, while Timothy Cheruiyot seeks his first Commonwealth gold after two previous silver medal finishes. Team Kenya also includes African 800m champion Kelvin Loti, national 10,000m champion Diana Wanza, decathlon record-holder Edwin Too, and world steeplechase bronze medalist Amos Serem, representing Kenya’s depth across track and field disciplines.

The trials attracted over 800 athletes representing Kenya’s 12 regional athletics federations, alongside competitors from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, training institutions, and diaspora athletes. This inclusive approach ensured talent from across the nation had opportunities to compete for Commonwealth Games selection.

The Kenya Defence Forces emerged as the overall champions, securing 59 medals—21 gold, 23 silver, and 15 bronze—demonstrating exceptional strength across multiple disciplines. The military contingent notably won both the mixed relay and 4×100 metres mixed relay events, showcasing the teamwork and coordination that will benefit Kenya’s relay squads in Glasgow. Their dominance at the nationals indicates strong potential for the Commonwealth Games.

Held at Nyayo National Stadium, the three-day championship served dual purposes: crowning national champions while simultaneously functioning as selection trials for the Commonwealth Games. The competition brought together Kenya’s finest athletes in an intensely competitive environment where they competed for national bragging rights and the opportunity to represent their country internationally.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya praised the event’s transparency and accessibility, noting that all regions received equal opportunities to participate and have their best athletes selected. The Cabinet Secretary assured Team Kenya of full government support throughout the Games campaign, emphasising the importance of this selection process.

The trials established rigorous requirements for athletes seeking Commonwealth Games selection. Competitors were required to complete at least two to three out-of-competition anti-doping tests conducted by Kenya’s Anti-Doping Agency and the Athletics Integrity Unit between January and July 2026, in line with Commonwealth Games regulations.

The selection process operated without wildcards; historical achievements alone could not guarantee a place. Athletes needed both strong championship performances and flawless administrative compliance. Event winners automatically secured selection, provided all requirements were met, while second and third-place finishers faced discretionary selection by the selection panel. The one-mile event drew competitors from the 1,500m race rather than a separate mile competition.

The championships awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals in three categories: top three overall men, top three overall women, and the three most improved athletes. Team trophies recognised excellence in overall, men’s, women’s, and most improved team competitions.

Notable performances included Loice Chemnung’s successful defence of her women’s 10,000m title (31:46.90), ahead of African champion Diana Wanza (31:56.80). In the men’s 10,000m, 21-year-old Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui claimed his maiden national title (28:28.42), followed by Edwin Kurgat and Charles Kiboimo, with all three earning Commonwealth Games selection.

Beyond the headliners, the selected team reflects a careful balance of defending champions and emerging talent. Omanyala represents Kenya’s sprint ambitions, while Odira and Loti anchor the middle-distance events. Cheruiyot brings championship experience to the 1,500m, seeking redemption after previous silver medals, while former javelin world champion and six-time African champion Julius Yego leads the Kenyan charge in field events.

In long-distance events, Diana Wanza and Loice Chemnung earned selection despite Chemnung’s conflicting focus on marathon training, while Rebecca Mwangi, the national 5,000m champion, contemplates competing across multiple distances in Glasgow. The selected athletes from various institutions, particularly the Kenya Defence Forces’ medal-winning contingent, provide depth across all disciplines.

Athletics Kenya President Lieutenant General (Rtd.) Jackson Tuwei expressed gratitude for corporate partners supporting athlete development, while Senior Vice President Paul Mutwii coordinated the trials, ensuring transparency and fairness. The National Olympic Committee of Kenya now assumes responsibility for finalising accreditation and preparing the team for departure to Glasgow.

With world champions, defending Commonwealth titleholders, and rising talent comprising the squad, and government backing confirmed, Kenya aims to exceed its previous Commonwealth Games performance and bring home medals across multiple disciplines in Glasgow.

Kenya will be out to improve on her 2022 achievements in Birmingham, where she finished in position 13 out of 72. Kenya clinched a total of 22 medals, which included 6 gold medals, 6 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Kenya confirms elite-squad for r Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinard Omanyala headlines team Kenya that is set to feature in this year Commonwealth Games scheduled 23 July to 2 August in Glasgow Scotland.

Omanyala, who won the Commonwealth 100m title in Birmingham 2022, returns determined to defend his crown. Meanwhile 800M womens world champion Lillian Odira aims to build on her world championship success with another major title, while Timothy Cheruiyot seeks his first Commonwealth gold after two previous silver medal finishes. Team Kenya also includes African 800m champion Kelvin Loti, national 10,000m champion Diana Wanza, decathlon record-holder Edwin Too, and world steeplechase bronze medalist Amos Serem, representing Kenya’s depth across track and field disciplines.

The trials attracted over 800 athletes representing Kenya’s 12 regional athletics federations, alongside competitors from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, training institutions, and diaspora athletes. This inclusive approach ensured talent from across the nation had opportunities to compete for Commonwealth Games selection.

The Kenya Defence Forces emerged as the overall champions, securing 59 medals—21 gold, 23 silver, and 15 bronze—demonstrating exceptional strength across multiple disciplines. The military contingent notably won both the mixed relay and 4×100 metres mixed relay events, showcasing the teamwork and coordination that will benefit Kenya’s relay squads in Glasgow. Their dominance at the nationals indicates strong potential for the Commonwealth Games.

Held at Nyayo National Stadium, the three-day championship served dual purposes: crowning national champions while simultaneously functioning as selection trials for the Commonwealth Games. The competition brought together Kenya’s finest athletes in an intensely competitive environment where they competed for national bragging rights and the opportunity to represent their country internationally.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya praised the event’s transparency and accessibility, noting that all regions received equal opportunities to participate and have their best athletes selected. The Cabinet Secretary assured Team Kenya of full government support throughout the Games campaign, emphasizing the importance of this selection process.

The trials established rigorous requirements for athletes seeking Commonwealth Games selection. Competitors were required to complete at least two to three out-of-competition anti-doping tests conducted by Kenya’s Anti-Doping Agency and the Athletics Integrity Unit between January and July 2026, in line with Commonwealth Games regulations.

The selection process operated without wildcards; historical achievements alone could not guarantee a place. Athletes needed both strong championship performances and flawless administrative compliance. Event winners automatically secured selection, provided all requirements were met, while second and third-place finishers faced discretionary selection by the selection panel. The one-mile event drew competitors from the 1,500m race rather than a separate mile competition.

The championships awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals in three categories: top three overall men, top three overall women, and three most improved athletes. Team trophies recognized excellence in overall, men’s, women’s, and most improved team competitions.

Notable performances included Loice Chemnung’s successful defense of her women’s 10,000m title (31:46.90), ahead of African champion Diana Wanza (31:56.80). In the men’s 10,000m, 21-year-old Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui claimed his maiden national title (28:28.42), followed by Edwin Kurgat and Charles Kiboimo, with all three earning Commonwealth Games selection.

Beyond the headliners, the selected team reflects a careful balance of defending champions and emerging talent. Omanyala represents Kenya’s sprint ambitions, while Odira and Loti anchor the middle-distance events. Cheruiyot brings championship experience to the 1,500m, seeking redemption after previous silver medals while former juvillin world champion and six-time African champion Julius Yego leads Kenyan charge in field events.

In long-distance events, Diana Wanza and Loice Chemnung earned selection despite Chemnung’s conflicting focus on marathon training, while Rebecca Mwangi, the national 5,000m champion, contemplates competing across multiple distances in Glasgow. The selected athletes from various institutions, particularly the Kenya Defence Forces’ medal-winning contingent, provide depth across all disciplines.

Athletics Kenya President Lieutenant General (Rtd.) Jackson Tuwei expressed gratitude for corporate partners supporting athlete development, while Senior Vice President Paul Mutwii coordinated the trials ensuring transparency and fairness. The National Olympic Committee of Kenya now assumes responsibility for finalizing accreditation and preparing the team for departure to Glasgow.

With world champions, defending Commonwealth titleholders, and rising talent comprising the squad, and government backing confirmed, Kenya aims to exceed its previous Commonwealth Games performance and bring home medals across multiple disciplines in Glasgow.

Kenya will be out to improve on her 2022 achievements in Birmingham, where it finished position 13 out 72. Kenya clinched a total of 22 medals which included 6 gold medals, 6 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Kenya confirms elite-squad for r Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinard Omanyala headlines team Kenya that is set to feature in this year Commonwealth Games scheduled 23 July to 2 August in Glasgow Scotland.

Omanyala, who won the Commonwealth 100m title in Birmingham 2022, returns determined to defend his crown. Meanwhile 800M womens world champion Lillian Odira aims to build on her world championship success with another major title, while Timothy Cheruiyot seeks his first Commonwealth gold after two previous silver medal finishes. Team Kenya also includes African 800m champion Kelvin Loti, national 10,000m champion Diana Wanza, decathlon record-holder Edwin Too, and world steeplechase bronze medalist Amos Serem, representing Kenya’s depth across track and field disciplines.

The trials attracted over 800 athletes representing Kenya’s 12 regional athletics federations, alongside competitors from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, training institutions, and diaspora athletes. This inclusive approach ensured talent from across the nation had opportunities to compete for Commonwealth Games selection.

The Kenya Defence Forces emerged as the overall champions, securing 59 medals—21 gold, 23 silver, and 15 bronze—demonstrating exceptional strength across multiple disciplines. The military contingent notably won both the mixed relay and 4×100 metres mixed relay events, showcasing the teamwork and coordination that will benefit Kenya’s relay squads in Glasgow. Their dominance at the nationals indicates strong potential for the Commonwealth Games.

Held at Nyayo National Stadium, the three-day championship served dual purposes: crowning national champions while simultaneously functioning as selection trials for the Commonwealth Games. The competition brought together Kenya’s finest athletes in an intensely competitive environment where they competed for national bragging rights and the opportunity to represent their country internationally.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya praised the event’s transparency and accessibility, noting that all regions received equal opportunities to participate and have their best athletes selected. The Cabinet Secretary assured Team Kenya of full government support throughout the Games campaign, emphasizing the importance of this selection process.

The trials established rigorous requirements for athletes seeking Commonwealth Games selection. Competitors were required to complete at least two to three out-of-competition anti-doping tests conducted by Kenya’s Anti-Doping Agency and the Athletics Integrity Unit between January and July 2026, in line with Commonwealth Games regulations.

The selection process operated without wildcards; historical achievements alone could not guarantee a place. Athletes needed both strong championship performances and flawless administrative compliance. Event winners automatically secured selection, provided all requirements were met, while second and third-place finishers faced discretionary selection by the selection panel. The one-mile event drew competitors from the 1,500m race rather than a separate mile competition.

The championships awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals in three categories: top three overall men, top three overall women, and three most improved athletes. Team trophies recognized excellence in overall, men’s, women’s, and most improved team competitions.

Notable performances included Loice Chemnung’s successful defense of her women’s 10,000m title (31:46.90), ahead of African champion Diana Wanza (31:56.80). In the men’s 10,000m, 21-year-old Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui claimed his maiden national title (28:28.42), followed by Edwin Kurgat and Charles Kiboimo, with all three earning Commonwealth Games selection.

Beyond the headliners, the selected team reflects a careful balance of defending champions and emerging talent. Omanyala represents Kenya’s sprint ambitions, while Odira and Loti anchor the middle-distance events. Cheruiyot brings championship experience to the 1,500m, seeking redemption after previous silver medals while former juvillin world champion and six-time African champion Julius Yego leads Kenyan charge in field events.

In long-distance events, Diana Wanza and Loice Chemnung earned selection despite Chemnung’s conflicting focus on marathon training, while Rebecca Mwangi, the national 5,000m champion, contemplates competing across multiple distances in Glasgow. The selected athletes from various institutions, particularly the Kenya Defence Forces’ medal-winning contingent, provide depth across all disciplines.

Athletics Kenya President Lieutenant General (Rtd.) Jackson Tuwei expressed gratitude for corporate partners supporting athlete development, while Senior Vice President Paul Mutwii coordinated the trials ensuring transparency and fairness. The National Olympic Committee of Kenya now assumes responsibility for finalizing accreditation and preparing the team for departure to Glasgow.

With world champions, defending Commonwealth titleholders, and rising talent comprising the squad, and government backing confirmed, Kenya aims to exceed its previous Commonwealth Games performance and bring home medals across multiple disciplines in Glasgow.

Kenya will be out to improve on her 2022 achievements in Birmingham, where it finished position 13 out 72. Kenya clinched a total of 22 medals which included 6 gold medals, 6 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Kenya confirms elite-squad for r Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinard Omanyala headlines team Kenya that is set to feature in this year Commonwealth Games scheduled 23 July to 2 August in Glasgow Scotland.

Omanyala, who won the Commonwealth 100m title in Birmingham 2022, returns determined to defend his crown. Meanwhile 800M womens world champion Lillian Odira aims to build on her world championship success with another major title, while Timothy Cheruiyot seeks his first Commonwealth gold after two previous silver medal finishes. Team Kenya also includes African 800m champion Kelvin Loti, national 10,000m champion Diana Wanza, decathlon record-holder Edwin Too, and world steeplechase bronze medalist Amos Serem, representing Kenya’s depth across track and field disciplines.

The trials attracted over 800 athletes representing Kenya’s 12 regional athletics federations, alongside competitors from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, training institutions, and diaspora athletes. This inclusive approach ensured talent from across the nation had opportunities to compete for Commonwealth Games selection.

The Kenya Defence Forces emerged as the overall champions, securing 59 medals—21 gold, 23 silver, and 15 bronze—demonstrating exceptional strength across multiple disciplines. The military contingent notably won both the mixed relay and 4×100 metres mixed relay events, showcasing the teamwork and coordination that will benefit Kenya’s relay squads in Glasgow. Their dominance at the nationals indicates strong potential for the Commonwealth Games.

Held at Nyayo National Stadium, the three-day championship served dual purposes: crowning national champions while simultaneously functioning as selection trials for the Commonwealth Games. The competition brought together Kenya’s finest athletes in an intensely competitive environment where they competed for national bragging rights and the opportunity to represent their country internationally.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya praised the event’s transparency and accessibility, noting that all regions received equal opportunities to participate and have their best athletes selected. The Cabinet Secretary assured Team Kenya of full government support throughout the Games campaign, emphasizing the importance of this selection process.

The trials established rigorous requirements for athletes seeking Commonwealth Games selection. Competitors were required to complete at least two to three out-of-competition anti-doping tests conducted by Kenya’s Anti-Doping Agency and the Athletics Integrity Unit between January and July 2026, in line with Commonwealth Games regulations.

The selection process operated without wildcards; historical achievements alone could not guarantee a place. Athletes needed both strong championship performances and flawless administrative compliance. Event winners automatically secured selection, provided all requirements were met, while second and third-place finishers faced discretionary selection by the selection panel. The one-mile event drew competitors from the 1,500m race rather than a separate mile competition.

The championships awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals in three categories: top three overall men, top three overall women, and three most improved athletes. Team trophies recognized excellence in overall, men’s, women’s, and most improved team competitions.

Notable performances included Loice Chemnung’s successful defense of her women’s 10,000m title (31:46.90), ahead of African champion Diana Wanza (31:56.80). In the men’s 10,000m, 21-year-old Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui claimed his maiden national title (28:28.42), followed by Edwin Kurgat and Charles Kiboimo, with all three earning Commonwealth Games selection.

Beyond the headliners, the selected team reflects a careful balance of defending champions and emerging talent. Omanyala represents Kenya’s sprint ambitions, while Odira and Loti anchor the middle-distance events. Cheruiyot brings championship experience to the 1,500m, seeking redemption after previous silver medals while former juvillin world champion and six-time African champion Julius Yego leads Kenyan charge in field events.

In long-distance events, Diana Wanza and Loice Chemnung earned selection despite Chemnung’s conflicting focus on marathon training, while Rebecca Mwangi, the national 5,000m champion, contemplates competing across multiple distances in Glasgow. The selected athletes from various institutions, particularly the Kenya Defence Forces’ medal-winning contingent, provide depth across all disciplines.

Athletics Kenya President Lieutenant General (Rtd.) Jackson Tuwei expressed gratitude for corporate partners supporting athlete development, while Senior Vice President Paul Mutwii coordinated the trials ensuring transparency and fairness. The National Olympic Committee of Kenya now assumes responsibility for finalizing accreditation and preparing the team for departure to Glasgow.

With world champions, defending Commonwealth titleholders, and rising talent comprising the squad, and government backing confirmed, Kenya aims to exceed its previous Commonwealth Games performance and bring home medals across multiple disciplines in Glasgow.

Kenya will be out to improve on her 2022 achievements in Birmingham, where it finished position 13 out 72. Kenya clinched a total of 22 medals which included 6 gold medals, 6 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Kenya confirms elite-squad for r Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinard Omanyala headlines team Kenya that is set to feature in this year Commonwealth Games scheduled 23 July to 2 August in Glasgow Scotland.

Omanyala, who won the Commonwealth 100m title in Birmingham 2022, returns determined to defend his crown. Meanwhile 800M womens world champion Lillian Odira aims to build on her world championship success with another major title, while Timothy Cheruiyot seeks his first Commonwealth gold after two previous silver medal finishes. Team Kenya also includes African 800m champion Kelvin Loti, national 10,000m champion Diana Wanza, decathlon record-holder Edwin Too, and world steeplechase bronze medalist Amos Serem, representing Kenya’s depth across track and field disciplines.

The trials attracted over 800 athletes representing Kenya’s 12 regional athletics federations, alongside competitors from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, training institutions, and diaspora athletes. This inclusive approach ensured talent from across the nation had opportunities to compete for Commonwealth Games selection.

The Kenya Defence Forces emerged as the overall champions, securing 59 medals—21 gold, 23 silver, and 15 bronze—demonstrating exceptional strength across multiple disciplines. The military contingent notably won both the mixed relay and 4×100 metres mixed relay events, showcasing the teamwork and coordination that will benefit Kenya’s relay squads in Glasgow. Their dominance at the nationals indicates strong potential for the Commonwealth Games.

Held at Nyayo National Stadium, the three-day championship served dual purposes: crowning national champions while simultaneously functioning as selection trials for the Commonwealth Games. The competition brought together Kenya’s finest athletes in an intensely competitive environment where they competed for national bragging rights and the opportunity to represent their country internationally.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya praised the event’s transparency and accessibility, noting that all regions received equal opportunities to participate and have their best athletes selected. The Cabinet Secretary assured Team Kenya of full government support throughout the Games campaign, emphasizing the importance of this selection process.

The trials established rigorous requirements for athletes seeking Commonwealth Games selection. Competitors were required to complete at least two to three out-of-competition anti-doping tests conducted by Kenya’s Anti-Doping Agency and the Athletics Integrity Unit between January and July 2026, in line with Commonwealth Games regulations.

The selection process operated without wildcards; historical achievements alone could not guarantee a place. Athletes needed both strong championship performances and flawless administrative compliance. Event winners automatically secured selection, provided all requirements were met, while second and third-place finishers faced discretionary selection by the selection panel. The one-mile event drew competitors from the 1,500m race rather than a separate mile competition.

The championships awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals in three categories: top three overall men, top three overall women, and three most improved athletes. Team trophies recognized excellence in overall, men’s, women’s, and most improved team competitions.

Notable performances included Loice Chemnung’s successful defense of her women’s 10,000m title (31:46.90), ahead of African champion Diana Wanza (31:56.80). In the men’s 10,000m, 21-year-old Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui claimed his maiden national title (28:28.42), followed by Edwin Kurgat and Charles Kiboimo, with all three earning Commonwealth Games selection.

Beyond the headliners, the selected team reflects a careful balance of defending champions and emerging talent. Omanyala represents Kenya’s sprint ambitions, while Odira and Loti anchor the middle-distance events. Cheruiyot brings championship experience to the 1,500m, seeking redemption after previous silver medals while former juvillin world champion and six-time African champion Julius Yego leads Kenyan charge in field events.

In long-distance events, Diana Wanza and Loice Chemnung earned selection despite Chemnung’s conflicting focus on marathon training, while Rebecca Mwangi, the national 5,000m champion, contemplates competing across multiple distances in Glasgow. The selected athletes from various institutions, particularly the Kenya Defence Forces’ medal-winning contingent, provide depth across all disciplines.

Athletics Kenya President Lieutenant General (Rtd.) Jackson Tuwei expressed gratitude for corporate partners supporting athlete development, while Senior Vice President Paul Mutwii coordinated the trials ensuring transparency and fairness. The National Olympic Committee of Kenya now assumes responsibility for finalizing accreditation and preparing the team for departure to Glasgow.

With world champions, defending Commonwealth titleholders, and rising talent comprising the squad, and government backing confirmed, Kenya aims to exceed its previous Commonwealth Games performance and bring home medals across multiple disciplines in Glasgow.

Kenya will be out to improve on her 2022 achievements in Birmingham, where it finished position 13 out 72. Kenya clinched a total of 22 medals which included 6 gold medals, 6 silver and 10 bronze medals.