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Suspected drug trafficker arrested in NACADA Kisumu operation

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, March 24, 2026

A NACADA operation conducted in the Upper Kandiang’a area of Sondu Miriu, Nyakach-Kisumu County has resulted in the seizure of a haul of cannabis and the arrest of a suspected drug trafficker, in a victory for community-led efforts against substance abuse.

The operation, conducted on Monday at around 12:30 PM, involved officers from NACADA Nairobi, the Assistant Chief of Upper Kandiang’a, and police from Sondu Miriu Police Station.

During the raid, a 48-year-old male suspect was apprehended after being found in possession of large rolls of dry plant material suspected to be cannabis, which were seized as evidence.

The suspect was immediately arrested, processed, and placed in police custody. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, where he will face charges of trafficking in narcotic drugs contrary to Section 4(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) (Amendment) Act No. 4 of 2022.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa commended the collaborative effort among the Authority, local administration, and law enforcement, while emphasising the critical role of community members in the operation’s success.

“This successful operation is a testament to what happens when the public takes ownership of the safety of their communities,” said Dr. Omerikwa. “Community members are the eyes and ears on the ground, and their willingness to volunteer information is invaluable. We commend the residents of Upper Kandiang’a and indeed all Kenyans who choose to speak up. You are the first line of defence, and we encourage you to continue being vigilant and sharing information that helps us keep our communities safe.”

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Dr. Omerikwa reiterated NACADA’s commitment to working with all stakeholders, including local administrators, police, and the public, to disrupt drug trafficking networks and protect the youth and families from the harms associated with substance abuse.

The Authority further urged anyone with information on illegal drug activities within their neighbourhoods to report to the nearest police station or to NACADA through its official channels.

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