Gor Mahia lands partnership with German logistics company

Fresh off winning the FKF Premier League title, Gor Mahia isn’t resting; they are continuing to work hard and strive for more achievements. The Kenyan champions have announced a new strategic partnership with ONEflow Sports, a German-based sports and logistics company, as they gear up for what promises to be a challenging 2026/27 season.

The move represents another shrewd decision by the club’s leadership as they look to modernize their operations and compete at the highest level both domestically and on the African stage. With their CAF Champions League campaign on the horizon, having professional logistics and sports management support could prove invaluable.

ONEflow Sports brings European expertise and established systems that many top African clubs lack. The partnership likely covers player transportation, equipment management, scheduling optimization, and other crucial logistical elements that separate well-run operations from chaotic ones.

The partnership was revealed by Gor Mahia patron Eliud Owalo, who shared details of the engagement through his official Facebook page following a meeting between the club’s leadership and representatives from the German firm.

“I have this evening led Gor Mahia management in a meeting with ONEflow Sports, a subsidiary of logistics conglomerate ONEflow GmbH of Stuttgart, Germany. We explored possible areas of collaboration and partnership,” Owalo stated.

For a club like Gor Mahia, which has historically struggled with administrative challenges despite their on-field success, this German partnership signals a commitment to professionalizing every aspect of the organization. It’s not just about buying better players anymore—it’s about creating an environment where those players can thrive.

The timing is strategic. With continental football awaiting and expectations running high after the domestic title, Gor Mahia knows they need every possible advantage.