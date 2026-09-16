TECNO unveils Next-Gen Bezelless concept phone

TECNO, the AI-driven innovative technology brand, has unveiled its Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone at IFA ShowStoppers 2026 in Berlin.

The industry-first design eliminates the physical black edges of the smartphone screen entirely to achieve a true 0mm display border.

The unveiling anchored a wider TECNO showcase at the event, where the line-up also included the new MEGABOOK T15 360 Series; the MEGABOOK T17 Ultra and MEGABOOK K15S WCL; the POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition; and the ultra-slim CAMON Slim 5G, together reflecting TECNO’s push toward devices built to move fluidly between work, learning, content creation and entertainment.

Consumers in Kenya

For consumers in Kenya and other fast-growing digital markets, the IFA ShowStoppers line-up reflected a broader shift toward devices built to move fluidly between work, study, content creation and entertainment; priorities that mirror how many Kenyan consumers already use their smartphones and laptops.

While the devices shown in Berlin represented a mix of future-facing concepts and commercially available or upcoming products, TECNO continues to build its portfolio across more than 70 markets, including Kenya, around the needs of everyday users.

Kenya-specific product availability, pricing and launch timelines have not yet been confirmed. Details will be communicated separately through official TECNO Kenya channels, and consumers are advised not to rely on this release as confirmation that any device featured is available for purchase in Kenya.

Future of Borderless Smartphone Design

The TECNO Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone made its first public appearance at IFA ShowStoppers 2026, removing the visible black border normally found between the active display and the outer frame. TECNO said the concept achieved a true 0mm display border, addressing the final one-to-two millimetres that remain even on many narrow-bezel flagship smartphones.

To achieve the borderless effect, TECNO reworked the phone’s display architecture through advanced internal stacking, structural engineering and new screen-packaging techniques. The result was a display that appeared to extend directly to the edges of the device, creating a more immersive experience for video, gaming, photography and everyday browsing.

As a concept device, the bezelless phone was not presented as a current retail model. It is not commercially available and has no confirmed launch market or date. Instead, the technologies developed around camera integration, touch sensitivity, sound, structural design and user-interface interaction are intended to inform future generations of TECNO devices.

Alongside the concept phone, TECNO’s showcase featured a separate line-up of commercially available and upcoming devices, spanning laptops and smartphones designed for everyday use.

MEGABOOK T15 360

TECNO also introduced the MEGABOOK T15 360 Series, its first laptop range to combine a full 360-degree hinge with touchscreen support. Available as the MEGABOOK T15 360 and MEGABOOK T15 360 Pro, the series can shift between Laptop, Tablet, Tent and Stand modes depending on the task.

That versatility is designed for mobile professionals, students and creators who may use one device for focused work, handwritten notes, presentations and entertainment. Both models feature a 15.6-inch touchscreen with 10-point multi-touch control and optional MPP 2.0 active-pen support.

The MEGABOOK T15 360 offers a Full HD 60Hz display, while the Pro model steps up to a 2.5K 120Hz display with 100% sRGB colour coverage. Configurations are available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, LPDDR5X memory and PCIe SSD storage. A 70Wh battery and compact 65W PD GaN charger are designed to support longer periods of mobile use.

Connectivity includes support for up to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4, together with seven built-in ports. TECNO OneLeap also supports cross-device collaboration between compatible smartphones, tablets and PCs. The MEGABOOK T15 360 Series is scheduled to reach Europe in the fourth quarter of 2026, with availability in other markets subject to local confirmation.

Additional Laptops

Two further laptops rounded out the showcase. The MEGABOOK K15S WCL was positioned for students and early-career professionals, combining Intel’s Wildcat Lake platform with a spacious 16:10 display, an all-metal design, a 70Wh battery and 65W GaN fast charging.

For users who need a larger screen and more processing power, the 17.3-inch MEGABOOK T17 Ultra offered configurations with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and LPDDR5X memory. Its 99.99Wh battery and 100W GaN PD fast charging are designed for demanding productivity, creative work, moderate gaming and entertainment.

TECNO’s smartphone display also included the POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition and the CAMON Slim 5G, representing two different expressions of the company’s design and technology strategy.

The POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition paired distinctive Tonino Lamborghini design language with a performance-focused dual-chipset architecture, combining the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G platform with TECNO’s P1 Graphic Chip and a 5K IceShield Vapor Chamber Cooling System, alongside imaging and AI capabilities designed for everyday use.

The CAMON Slim 5G brings CAMON’s imaging focus into a 6.39mm body, combining a slim form factor, professional-level imaging ambitions, practical AI features and expressive colour options for users who want capable mobile photography without a bulky design.