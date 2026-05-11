The Alliances Françaises, pivotal hubs for French Kenyan linguistic and cultural cooperation

The Alliance Française de Nairobi is the oldest in Kenya, having been founded in 1949 by Kenyans with an affinity for the French language and culture. The Alliance Française in Mombasa celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025, the one in Eldoret will celebrate 25 yrs in 2027 and the Alliance Française in Kisumu made a comeback early this year.

These language and cultural relations organizations belong to the world’s largest network of language and cultural institutions, present in 135 countries. In Kenya, they are key to supporting French language education, exchanges, creativity and collaborations.

Working closely with the French Embassy, they strengthen the role of France’s cultural diplomacy through the teaching of the French language, promotion of higher education in France, strengthening the capacities of French language teachers and accompanying the development of the Kenyan cultural and creative industries.

Learning another language is an act of friendship and cooperation. French language acquisition in Kenya has fostered enduring ties between Kenyan and French nationals, creating a fertile ground for collaboration in diplomacy, business, and culture.

Through our comprehensive language training, internationally recognized certifications, and specialized programs, the Alliances Françaises have become a cornerstone of Kenya–France relations. By equipping Kenyans with French proficiency, we not only enhance employability and academic mobility but also nurture the human connections that sustain cultural diplomacy and international cooperation.

In Nairobi, we train around 3,000 students annually in French language. Courses are tailored for adults, teens, and children, delivered both in-person and virtually, ensuring accessibility across diverse demographics. The Alliance Française in Nairobi is ranked among the top 15 around the world, underscoring its strategic significance in larger Francophone ecosystem.

We deliver about 2,000 international certificates each year, including DELF/DALF diplomas from the French Ministry of Education and TEF/TCF tests required for immigration to France and Canada. These certifications are not only academic milestones but also gateways to global opportunities, enabling Kenyan professionals and students to pursue higher education and careers in Francophone countries.

We also align to specific needs by offering specialized courses for professional groups. In 2024, we trained 660 Kenyan police officers in French before deployment to Haiti. We have trained and certified over 80 doctors in medical French to enhance cross-border healthcare collaboration. We have ongoing language training cooperation with the Kenya Defense Forces thus reinforcing military and peacekeeping missions.

Each year, 70–100 Kenyan university students participate in the French Government’s Language Assistant Programme, whereby they teach English in French schools for one year. We ensure candidates achieve the B1 certification required for eligibility, directly linking Kenyan youth to immersive experiences in France and strengthening bilateral educational exchange.

Over the years, the Alliance Française de Nairobi has served as springboard for many artists in the visual arts, performing arts and music scenes. Several current actors and actresses on our film and tv screens can attribute their formative years to the Alliance Française stage. Some of Kenya’s most popular musicians, Sauti Sol, started their careers at the Alliance Française de Nairobi. Through exposure, arts residencies and production support, the Alliances Françaises have filled a crucial gap in the Kenyan arts and cultural landscape.

In 2021, leveraging on French expertise in cultural engineering, and with the support of the French Government, it facilitated the creation of a network of functional performance venues in Kenya by upgrading equipment and infrastructure, building technical capacities, and developing cultural programmes. These venues serve as hubs for artists and local communities offering technical and programming support. The venues supported included the Utamaduni Centre in Lamu, Nakuru Players Theatre, Dunga Hill Camp in Kisumu, Swahili Pot in Mombasa and Sarakasi Trust in Nairobi.

France recognizes the importance of the cultural and creative industries in Africa to create opportunities for the youth population and stimulate economic growth. Since 2024, the Alliance Française, in partnership with the French Embassy, has been implementing the France’s Creation Africa programme designed to support the emergence of sustainable, inclusive and economically viable creative industries across the African continent.

In Kenya, the project has invested over 2 million euros and funded animators and video game developers to realize pilot projects for pitching and securing additional funding. It has provided training and mentorship by leading professionals to strengthen the technical capacities of Kenyan creatives, facilitated access to infrastructure, supported national tours by performing artists, funded mobility opportunities for Kenyan creatives to participate in leading industry events in France and Europe. With the support of Iconem, a French company specializing in digitizing endangered world heritage sites, Creation Africa facilitated the digitization of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Mombasa and Lamu, producing 3D models of the sites for conservation and educational and strengthened the capacities of Kenyan heritage professionals in photogrammetry.

The Alliances Françaises in Kenya are committed to fostering meaningful artistic exchanges and co-creation between artists from different horizons. They continue to serve as a bridge between the Francophone and Anglophone worlds, bringing together artists and cultures to inspire one another in a cultural conversation where no voice is isolated, and every expression has the chance to be heard, understood, and reimagined.

Olivia Deroint is Director at Alliance Française Nairobi and National Coordinator of Alliances Françaises Kenya

DISCLAIMER! Opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the Corporation.