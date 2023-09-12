In a bygone era, sports were a realm where talent, determination, and passion reigned supreme. Athletes strove for excellence, driven solely by their love for the game and a desire to etch their names in history. The landscape has since evolved, with a new era dawning – one where corporate sponsorship and brand support have seamlessly interwoven with the fabric of sports, forever altering the trajectory of this age-old pursuit.

In Africa, for instance, a continent renowned for its athletic prowess and indomitable spirit, the impact of corporate sponsorship in sports has been palpable. It’s a realm where dreams no longer dance solely within the hearts of athletes, but also within the strategies of forward-thinking brands. The ripple effect of this partnership extends far beyond the confines of the stadium, stretching into the realms of inspiration, opportunity, and societal growth.

Enter Qatar Airways, seven times ‘Airline of the Year’ winner, and a brand that has masterfully harnessed the transformative power of sports sponsorship. In a world where brand visibility can feel like a ceaseless barrage of logos, Qatar Airways has elevated the concept to a realm of purpose and impact. Their sponsorship endeavours have been akin to brushstrokes on the canvas of sports, creating intricate tapestries of change.

From the heart-pounding excitement of rugby to the high-octane drama of Formula 1 and the elegance of horse racing, Qatar Airways’ signature is imprinted on events that transcend borders.

The true essence of their support isn’t just about plastering logos—it’s about inspiring youth in Africa and beyond to chase their athletic dreams with newfound vigour and to believe that their aspirations are within reach.

At the heart of Qatar flag carrier’s approach is a recognition that sports transcend borders and cultures. The sponsorship of the Qatar Airways Cup that saw the recent clash between two rugby giants, i.e. the Springboks and All Blacks,demonstrates how brands can facilitate cross-cultural exchange and strengthen ties between nations.

By creating platforms for athletes from different corners of the world to compete, this Gulf carrier plays an integral role in bridging divides and celebrating the universal values of teamwork, dedication, and fair play.

Furthermore, Qatar Airways’ support for Formula 1 showcases how brands can contribute to the growth of niche sports. The airline’s role as the official global airline partner of Formula 1 underscores its commitment to precision and performance and highlights how brands can play a pivotal role in expanding the reach and popularity of less mainstream sports. This investment doesn’t just resonate with Formula 1 fans but also inspires others to explore new horizons within the sports landscape.

Beyond the exhilarating world of fast cars and scrums, Qatar Airways’ partnership with horse racing illustrates the power of brands to preserve traditions and support communities. By participating in the preparation and organization of races at Goodwood, the brand contributes to the preservation of equestrian culture and the livelihood of those involved. This demonstrates how sports sponsorship can lead to meaningful social impact by investing in the growth and sustainability of local sports and communities.

As we reflect on the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar, the culmination of Qatar Airways’ commitment to sports stands as a testament to the seamless fusion of passion and purpose. Beyond the football spectacle lies a narrative of perseverance, of branding’s evolution from mere visibility to impactful action.

In an age where corporate social responsibility is of paramount importance, Qatar Airways’ approach is a masterclass in aligning brand identity with social good. The brand has shown that supporting sports isn’t just about putting a logo on a jersey; it’s about championing excellence, fostering diversity, nurturing talent, and creating platforms for dialogue and understanding.

Qatar Airways’ commitment to sports sponsorship is a shining example of how brands can elevate the sports industry to new heights. It is a reminder that beyond the exhilarating moments on the field, sports have the potential to transcend cultural boundaries, inspire generations, and foster unity on a global scale. As the world of sports continues to evolve, brands like Qatar Airways pave the way for a future where excellence is celebrated, and the human spirit soars higher than ever before.

Hendrik du Preez is the VP sales – Africa at Qatar Airways

Views expressed in this article do not reflect the position of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation