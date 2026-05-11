Nakuru’s John Kamaisi Crowned 2026 NCBA Kiambu Open Champion

Nakuru Golf Club’s John Kamaisi is the 2026 NCBA Kiambu Open champion after delivering a composed performance across three rounds to finish the tournament on 3-over par 219 at Kiambu Golf Club over.

The three-day tournament attracted 82 golfers, with 32 players making the cut after 36 holes in a highly competitive event on the Kenya Amateur Golf Circuit calendar.

Kamaisi carded rounds of 72, 75, and a final round even par 72 to secure the title and walk away with KES 92,500 from the KES 500,000 prize purse.

His final round featured a crucial stretch of birdies on holes 11, 12, and 13, helping him recover from dropped shots on holes 8, 14, and 17 as he held off the chasing pack to clinch the championship.

Speaking after his victory, Kamaisi reflected on his confidence heading into the tournament.

“I came here on Thursday for a practice round. Then I gauged myself and I played two-under. So I knew I was going to win this tournament, because it’s not the first time to play here at Kiambu, because I played the Kiambu Patrons Cup last year.”

“I was three-over at number 11, so I needed birdies on number 12 and 13. I tried to look for birdies and I got them on number 11, 12, and 13. Then number 14, it was a hiccup which I got a bogey, but Omollo, whom we had tied at that point, also dropped shots there, so I knew this was all mine to lose,” he said.

The triumph lifted Kamaisi to second place on the Kenya Amateur Golf Circuit Order of Merit standings with 344 points after eight events this season. He now trails Order of Merit leader Jay Sandhu of Muthaiga Golf Club, who sits top with 560 points following victories at the Muthaiga Open and Windsor Classic. Junior golfer Junaid Manji currently occupies third place with 334 points.

Rwanda’s Felix Dusabe finished second on 6-over par 222 after rounds of 74, 75, and 73, earning KES 55,500 from the prize purse. Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo secured third place on 9-over par 225 following rounds of 74, 72, and 79, while Nyali Golf & Country Club’s William Odek finished fourth on 10-over par after carding 71, 78, and 77.

Speaking after the tournament, Kenya Golf Union Chairman Chris Kinuthia praised the quality of competition and the continued growth of the amateur game as he approaches the end of his tenure.

“This year’s event was very good, the course was in excellent condition, and the players showed up strongly and we got a new winner from the series. I must say it was very well organised and met all expectations. The event has become very competitive. As you are aware, some of our top amateurs have now turned professional, which means upcoming players can now see a clear pathway after amateur golf. We expect to see even more competition, more entrants, and younger players competing in these tournaments,” he said.

NCBA Kiambu Branch Manager Julius Mburu reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting the development of golf across the country through its continued sponsorship of both the amateur circuit and the NCBA Golf Series.

“At NCBA, we are proud to support golf across the country through the NCBA Golf Series and our continued partnership with the amateur circuit. Our aim is not only to sponsor competition, but also to grow the game, strengthen club communities, and provide platforms where talent can thrive,” he said.

Following the conclusion of the NCBA Kiambu Open, attention now shifts to the KGU Chairman’s Prize scheduled for May 15–16 at Thika Sports Club, before the circuit heads to Njoro Country Club for the Ronald Marshall & Toby Gibson Cup from May 22–24, 2026.