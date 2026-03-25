Third contingent of Kenyan police officers return from Haiti mission

The third contingent of Kenyan police officers deployed to Haiti under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission has returned to the country, with 208 officers arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday.

The officers were received by National Security Advisor Monica Juma and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, alongside other senior security officials.

The officers formed part of a Kenya-led mission supporting the Haitian National Police in efforts to combat gang violence, restore public safety, and secure critical infrastructure.

Speaking at the reception, Juma commended the officers for their professionalism, commitment and integrity, noting their service had brought pride to the country.

She urged them to share lessons learnt to strengthen future operations.

Inspector General Kanja lauded the officers for their discipline and dedication to duty, assuring them of continued welfare support, including mental health and counselling services as part of the post-mission debrief.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the contingent helped secure key installations, including the airport, seaport, and major transport corridors, facilitating safe civilian movement and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

They also supported institutional rebuilding initiatives, including training at the Haiti National Police Academy and the re-establishment of the Armed Forces College.