Bungoma Governor Lusaka dissolves entire Cabinet in major shake-up

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has dismissed his entire Cabinet, alongside the County Attorney and County Secretary, in what he termed a reorganisation of the county executive.

In a statement, Lusaka said the move was undertaken in exercise of his constitutional mandate to ensure effective governance and improved service delivery across Bungoma County.

“Subject to Section 40(1)(a) of the County Governments Act, all Members of the County Executive Committee, the County Attorney and the County Secretary have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The governor said the decision was made in the broader public interest, noting that the changes are intended to streamline operations within the county administration and safeguard institutional integrity.

Despite the abrupt overhaul, he sought to allay fears of disruption, stating that administrative measures have been put in place to ensure continuity of essential services.

Lusaka said communication on interim arrangements and subsequent appointments will be made in due course, in accordance with the law.

He also expressed appreciation to the outgoing officials for their service, reiterating his administration’s commitment to constitutionalism, the rule of law and due process.

“The Governor appreciates the service rendered by the affected officers and reaffirms the County Government’s commitment to constitutionalism, the rule of law and respect for due process.”