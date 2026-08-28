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Government unveils new uniform for Kenya Police Service General Duty officers

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

The Government has unveiled a new uniform for General Duty officers of the Kenya Police Service, following consultations with police officers and members of the public in 2023 and recommendations by the Presidential Taskforce on Police Reforms.

Speaking during the pass-out parade of recruits at National Police Training College, Kiganjo, Nyeri County, President William Ruto noted that the graduating officers at the police college, will be the first to wear the new uniform, which will be progressively rolled out to General Duty officers across the country from next week.

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“The graduating officers will be the first to wear the new uniform. It will then be progressively rolled out to General Duty officers throughout the country, effective next week,” Ruto said.

The Administration Police Service and the General Service Unit will retain their current operational uniforms.

The Head of State clarified that the changes respond to concerns raised by officers over the quality and sustainability of previous uniform and its impact on professional identity noting that noted that a uniform alone does not create professionalism, which is ultimately defined by character, discipline, training and conduct.

“We appreciate that a uniform does not necessarily create professionalism. Character, discipline, training, and conduct do. But the Government has listened because the identity, comfort, morale, and dignity of our officers matter greatly,” he said.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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